AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans want to see a more REALISTIC Love Story for AbhiRa than their Fairytale love in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

AbhiRa's love has turned into the most trending love story of 2022, the most awaited love confession finally happened and fans couldn't keep calm. Well, they had the craziest moments for fans to witness with their ICONIC scene. In the live session with Fans, when the duo was asked about what is soo crazy about AbhiRa, Harshad revealed, 'From hanging upside down to ending up at Akshara's room amidst the wedding preps and then jumping down in style from her window; everything that Abhi does defines craziness'.

Well, with the current track there are these fairy tale moments that make fans wonder whether AbhiRa shall have a normal love story or not. Fans reveal that they have been waiting for something real but are also awestruck by the fairytale moments of the duo. Check out the moments

Here's what the viewers had to say:

Vinita Mukhiya: Abhimanyu has turned into the loverboy or a partner that every girl wants currently. He is one chap who is beyond crazy in love and we cannot stop adoring him. But somewhere, his climbing the tree and jumping around turns a little extra. We wish that their love story has a little more realistic approach, though Akshu climbing the ladder was a major delight.

Riddhi Shukla: We were expecting a dashing hero, but Harshad turned out to be a Ken doll and now that he is already addressed with superhero names, the show is surely going to witness a desi superhero love story. But his washboard abs are unmissable. With soo many songs in the show, we are still waiting to see more conversations between the two that just dancing and taking all the trends.

Vidhisha Mewani: I just wish to see more raw emotions between AbhiRa, than Abhimanyu jumping around and climbing trees and walls. We would love to see their normal ways to reconcile with the family. Let's hope that happens.

