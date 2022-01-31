AUDIENCE VERDICT! Fans want the characterisation of Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to be more REAL and not a SUPERHERO

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

AbhiRa's love has turned into the most trending love story of 2022, the most awaited love confession finally happened and fans couldn't keep calm. Well, they had the craziest moments for fans to witness with their ICONIC scene. In the live session with Fans, when the duo was asked about what is soo crazy about AbhiRa, Harshad revealed, 'From hanging upside down to ending up at Akshara's room amidst the wedding preps and then jumping down in style from her window; everything that Abhi does defines craziness'.

Now the fans have begun to trend Harshad as the Doc-man too, but are they all really happy with the characterisation of Abhimanyu? It's a mixed bag of reactions:

Vinita Mukhiya: Abhimanyu has turned into the loverboy or a partner that every girl wants currently. He is one chap who is beyond crazy in love and we cannot stop adoring him. But somewhere, his climbing the tree and jumping around turns a little extra.

Riddhi Shukla: We were expecting a dashing hero, but Harshad turned out to be a Ken doll and now that he is already addressed with superhero names, the show is surely going to witness a desi superhero love story. But his washboard abs are unmissable.

Vidhisha Tejwani: I just wish to see more raw emotions between AbhiRa, than Abhimanyu jumping around and climbing trees and walls. We would love to see their normal ways to reconcile with the family. Let's hope that happens.

While everyone is busy flying kites, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to meet him. They fly a kite together when Akshara notices a live electric wire getting loose. She pushes Abhimanyu and saves his life. Abhimanyu thanks Akshara for saving his life yet again. But everyone comes there and people start taunting Akshara. They talk about how she broke her sister's marriage and that she is shameless. They tell them that earlier people used to give their examples, but now both the sisters are nothing but a curse to their families. Abhimanyu couldn't take it anymore and asked them to keep quiet.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Manish apologises to everyone present at the party and announces that the Goenkas and Birlas will never come together for anything.

