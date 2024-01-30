Audience Verdict: Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja’s performance is the highlight although the story needs to fast track!

MUMBAI: Jhanak on Star Plus is an exciting drama on Star Plus featuring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in titular roles. The show is about a young woman who wants to fulfill her mother’s promise and embarks on a journey to become a classical dancer as she overcomes challenges and turbulent phases that life throws at her.

The show is doing pretty well and audiences are enjoying the storyline so far.

(Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Jhanak: Poorva Gokhale Steps into Shrishti's Shoes in Star Plus' Jhanak)

The current drama of the show revolves around how Anirudh has got to know the truth about Jhanak’s life that Guruji is her real father and has sufficient proof to prove the same. But that can spoil his name in the society. He asks Guruji to teach Jhanak dance and he agrees for the same. As she trains with him, she is given an opportunity to perform on stage. Jhanak is nervous about the same as there are many veteran people who have come to witness the same.

The audience is smitten with the drama and cannot have enough of Anirudh and Jhanak’s chemistry. They are lauding Krushal’s acting skills and they are in love with Hiba’s performance on the show too.

A netizen feels, “I love Krushal and Hiba. Jhanak has no feelings for Ani and whatever is happening between him and Arshi (as well as his slow drift to Jhanak) is because of Arshi and the cracks in their relationship. Jhanak is just minding her own business. I like her and Ani. They look good.”

A social media user shares, “The male lead’s family is extremely negative and I feel that the makers should try to maintain a good balance between the negative and positive people. Also, I feel that Krushal has done a fantastic job in the show.”

A viewer mentions, “I feel that nothing much has been happening so far in the show apart from Aniruddh’s family putting Jhanak down. I am hoping that the story moves forward as Anirudh is good to Jhanak. Although I feel Hiba needs to match up to Krushal’s performance.”

A fan of the show expresses, “The show has some great performances and recognition of art and culture. It is a visual treat!” (Also Read: Jhanak: Really! Arshi is worried after seeing Anirudh and Jhanak’s growing bond)

Another spectator avers, “Krushal and Hiba are very talented. I just hope that the story moves a little faster now, otherwise the drama might get monotonous.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar