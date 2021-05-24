Audience Verdict: How many times will Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi get married on-screen?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has entertained the audience right from its inception which had the characters of Akshara and Naitik in the show. As the show progressed, they showcased Naira and Kartik introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the pivotal roles. The two sparked magic on television and have become one of the most loved actors on television.

Well, the show has come a long way and so have the actors. Shivangi, as Naira was already loved for how she projected herself on television and Naira had got married to Kartik in an arranged marriage and both of them didn’t love each other. Till the second time had come, they were in love with each other and had a secret Christian wedding when they were in Greece. The third time wasn’t so exciting as we knew, Naira has a brain tumour in her head and her wish was to marry Kartik, and so they do. After months of drama, ups, and downs in the show, Kartik and Naira married for the fourth time. Later, as the episodes progressed and Naira was reintroduced to the show as Sirat and as she was going to get married to Kartik, Karan Kundrra was introduced as Ranveer.

Naira is seen with Mohsin and Karan and it is incredible with the way, she strikes chemistry with both the actors! As the marriage track keeps being introduced time and again, we wonder how many times will Shivangi Joshi get married on-screen and this is the question which the audience has been discussing for quite sometime now?

Akshaya Parekh, a student shares, “Well, I feel that the drama is interesting. Also the show is known for grand affairs and weddings and I absolutely love watching all the sequences. As for the marriage, I don’t think that it is unnecessarily introduced in the show. Only when it is important that the show introduces marriage. The show is at an interesting standpoint currently and so it is interesting to see who will Sirat choose in the end?”

Spandan Rathod, a housewife says, “It might be necessary but at a particular point one does start to wonder that how many times will Shivangi gets married on television after all?! As Naira, we already saw 4 to 6t marriages with Kartik and now the wedding drama has come again.”

Disha Patel opined, “Every time, Kartik and Naira were separated by fate and then destiny brought them together. Kaira as their fans call Kartik and Naira, is a pair that shares a great bond even off camera and have been together for a long time now. Now as Sirat and Ranveer are also paired the drama gets interesting. I have loved watching the bridal looks of Shivangi earlier and they have been different and distinguished.”

Pranoti Chavhan expresses, “While the drama is interesting, I do feel that the marriages are overdone. While the show delivers societal messages and imparts other messages which give us life lessons, the one thing which cannot be related to the characters is Shivangi getting married again and again!”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below! (Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Shocking! Sherlyn CONFESSES that she has murdered Akshay)