AUDIENCE VERDICT! Imlie and Anupamaa have a striking similarity in their characters

Currently, both Imlie and Anupamaa are having major twists in the shows. With Imlie's pregnancy and Anupamaa's new journey, we realise that there is a striking similarity between both the characters in the respective shows. We see how initially both the characters began their journey of being independent and starting their own career but now it completely feels that the journey has paused and their identity is again hidden behind their loving husbands. Though we see both Anuj and Aryan encouraging their spouses, somewhere both ladies are stuck between their families and career, and they are unable to concentrate on either of them, the fans’ expectations are practically rising from them but they seem to fail to deliver.

In the upcoming track of Imlie, we see Neela yet again trying to harm Imlie by mixing something suspicious in her food. While completing the puja, Imlie falls unconscious and the lady there reveals that she is pregnant. Narmada and the ladies are left in shock. On the other hand, Aryan goes to the hospital and receives the shock of his life that he is infertile and he cannot give birth. He gets suspicious that if he cannot then how did Imlie get pregnant?

Talking about Anupamaa, Kavya would return late after meeting her ex-husband Anirudh and that’s when Baa will warn her and will tell her that this is not done, that she comes back home so late and she would have been awake as she worried about her family. Kavya tells Baa that this will continue for a long time as she will be meeting Anirudh on a daily basis as Anirudh and she is starting a company soon and regarding that, she would have to keep meeting them. Baa is worried and doesn't know how to control Kavya and stop all this that’s happening.

