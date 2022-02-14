AUDIENCE VERDICT! Imlie: Malini's character has raised down to just a mission for Imlie?

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled Manasvi Vashist's entry in the show as the new Aditya Kumar Tripathi after Gashmeer quit the show. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

With the current track viewers are enjoying the major attention on Imlie and Aryan's brewing love story than Malini and Aditya. It seems that they have grown out of their plotting and planning plotline and are more interested in the soothing and romantic track here's what the viewers noticed:

Vishika Vora: Malini's character has become quite annoying as all she is doing is to harm Imlie in some or the other way and not even succeeding at it. We see no point in what she has been plotting as there isn't any strong justification for it.

Aashka Savla: Initially the character had great potential but now we find her boring with every passing episode, it seems that Malini is here just to make Imlie look like the hero in the show.

Chahat Sanghi: I had a lot of hopes from Malini's negative shade but now it seems like the makers have shift their focus from everyone in the show to just one person and Malini has turned into just Imlie's another glorious mission that would make her look like an undefeated hero in the show.

In the upcoming episode, Aryan would ask permission for him to stay in the Tripathi house and he would want to protect Imlie from Malini as he knows that she wants to harm Imlie. He not only comes also but comes with his sister and mother and shocks the Tripathi family, but Aparna is happy to see them out here.

Malini is about to stop them that’s when Aditya tells Malini that whatever is happening leave it and not to react as in a few days he would be leaving this house and going. Well, from now Aryan will be protecting Imlie from Malini’s evil plans.

