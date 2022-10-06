AUDIENCE VERDICT! It is high time AbhiRa needs to consummate their marriage in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

Currently, Neil is shocked to the core knowing that Manjari kept his birth a secret from the family and made him live like an orphan for years. Meanwhile, Aarohi adds fuel to the fire by saying that Manjari did not do the correct thing by hiding the truth from their family. She further adds that if Manjari would have told the truth to everyone then he would be treated like Birla as well.

Fans are extremely pissed with the current track of Yeh Rishta, now they are extremely eager to see AbhiRa consummate their marriage as it has been quite a while but they are still stuck with their family problems and don't have time for each other. Here's what they have to say:

Prathamesh Pandit: I think Abhimanyu needs consultation, I have a number to Dr. SONI who is an Erectile dysfunction specialist. Bhai itni khoobsuurat biwi hai teri, Kuch kaaaro.

Rakhee Pujari - I seriously feel Abhimanyu is only married to Akshara for the name sake. Many times, Akshara seduces him but all her efforts are useless. I pity Akshu that she has got married to a wrong person either. In common words Abhimanyu seems to be impotent. All the best Akshu!

Pratiksha Chauhan: Akshara and Abhimanyu are taking their newly married life for-granted. It seems they have already lost interest in each other.

Shraddha Mithwala: Abhimanyu and Askhara's romance scenes are overtaking the show. First of all, whenever there is a romantic moment, all of a sudden they get their sanskaar in between. It becomes repetitive to watch, and they should consider starting a family sooner rather than showing the cliche romance that leads nowhere.

In the upcoming track, Aarohi keeps poisoning Neil's mind by giving him the example of her story. She further plans her revenge on Abhimanyu and makes way for her entry into Birla house.

What is your take on this?

Also read: VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.