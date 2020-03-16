Audience Verdict: It is Pratik Sehajpal versus Munawar Faruqui in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi; netizens think that there will be a tough competition between them

Pratik and Munwar are two strong contestants. Netizens feel that they will ace the tasks and reach the finale of the show. It would be a tough call between the two as there is a lot of expectation from them.
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, who come together and face their fears.

Initially, the show was hosted by Akshay Kumar. Then, ace director Rohit Shetty took over as the host and made it a brand.

The last season was very successful and did wonders when it came to TRPs as the contestants were very good. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry.

The makers are coming up with the new season, and the pre-production of the show has begun.

The almost confirmed contestants of the show are Munawar Faruqui, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

This season is going to be special as per the audience Munwar and Pratik would be two strong contestants of the show and will be tough competitors for each other.

The audience is excited to see them together post their stint in Bigg Boss and Lock Upp, and they hope that they would go to the finale. There is a lot of expectation from these two contestants.    

Check out what the audience had to say.

Priya Rai: I am so excited to see Pratik and Munawar together in a reality show where they have been pitted against each other, and it will be interesting to see who would win the tasks. I am sure these two contestants will be trending on social media.

Karan Singh: It will be amazing to see Pratik and Munawar competing with each other and doing the tough tasks. They both are the strong contestants and I am looking forward to seeing them on the show.

Shruti Kapoor: Pratik and Munawar are climbing the ladder of success, and both have a massive fan following and are loved by their fans. Everyone is excited to see them on screen.

Kabir Khan: Both are going to reach the finale of the show, and I am sure they are going to ace the tasks. They will make the show very interesting, and I know they will not abort any task.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar and Pratik will go a long way and might reach the finale of the show.

