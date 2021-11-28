AUDIENCE VERDICT! It's high time Sai and Virat CONFESS their love for each other in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows on the small screens.

The drama series that started airing on television last year is one of the top-rated shows.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh play the lead roles in the show.

The show witnessed major twists and turns in the story with new characters also being introduced.

Virat, Sai, and Paakhi's lives have seen so many ups and downs that is not just creating problems in their lives but the family too has to deal with all these complications.

We all know how Virat and Paakhi got separated and he went on to marry Sai as he had promised Sai's father to take care of her.

However, with time, Virat moved on in his life and went on to fall in love with Sai but Paakhi is still stuck with her past and is not able to get over Virat.

Viewers have seen some pleasant moments between Sai and Virat and now everyone is eagerly waiting to see them unite forever.

Currently, Virat and Sai are most comfortable as their bond is more like friends and less like husband and wife.

Virat has tried his best to take care of Sai and also show the same kind of love and respect and approach her just like every wife deserves.

However, Sai still feels that Virat has promised Paakhi and he is in love with her.

The audiences are now getting quite inquisitive about Sai and Virat's relationship and want to see their relationship heading towards their destination.

Sonam Singh says, "I am loving Sai and Virat's chemistry but it's high time they finally say I love You and start their married life."

Shubha Chatterjee says, "Virat and Sai's love angle should have started long ago. It's simply being dragged to another extent."

Aarti Shah says, "It is very surprising to see how Sai can't understand Virat's feelings for her. Though Virat has indirectly confessed his feelings to see she always ignored them. There is a major understanding between them about their feelings for each other."

Sangeeta Ghai says, "Virat and Sai's love story should finally start full-fledged before the track gets boring. It's like they are playing hide and seek with their feelings."

Priti Sahni says, "No track should be dragged so much that people stop expecting from the show. Sai and Virat's story is one such. I feel fans are wanting to see how the show bring a big twist after Sai and Virat finally confess their love."

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

