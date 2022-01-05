AUDIENCE VERDICT! It's HIGH TIME Shiva and Raavi must UNITE in StarPlus' Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Kanwar and Alice's on-screen pairing has been much talked about for all the right reasons. The viewers have showered immense love and support for Alice and Kanwar's pair of Shiva and Raavi in Pandya Store. Kanwar and Alice perfectly complement each other, which makes them the most loved pair on the small screen, well fans have been dying to see the duo unite in the show. Since the time they had the sense of feelings for each other, check out what the viewers have to say:

Nidhi Prabhat: I have been an avid fan of Shivi and I can't wait to see their romance as a couple and not in bits and pieces. Every time they come together or plan on confessing their feelings, they end up fighting and getting separated.

Sarang Rai: it is high time the makers begin a track with Shiva and Raavi completely focusing on their love story. We have been desperately waiting for their Romance to begin but every time there are hopes and nothing happens.

Robita Sen: The story has been stretching in terms of Shiva and Raavi's love story as there are too many elements and plotlines working simultaneously, but I feel now they must focus on this duo as well.

What do you all think about this?

