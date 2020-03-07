Audience Verdict: Is Kasautii Zindagii Kii's Anurag a SPINELESS man?

MUMBAI: If there is one couple who is much loved on television among the many on-screen couples, it is Anurag and Prerna.

There is a lot to get inspired from them and has made a place in the hearts of the audience. The show is a massive entertainer with the unconventional twists to the plots. With the show entering into a new phase introducing Prerna embracing motherhood, there is a new shade of Anurag which has come to light. Anurag has apparently turned negative and hates Prerna for he believes she cheated on him and claimed that Sneha is Anurag’s child while it is Mr. Bajaj’s child. On the other

hand, Anurag convinced Prerna that he is doing all this in order to trap Sonalika as he knows she is Komolika.

While Prerna took off to London with Mr. Bajaj and is now back for revenge, Anurag was shown that he did all of this to save Prerna. The reason was that Komolika confessed her true identity and that she would frame Prerna in Viraj's murder case if Anurag did not kill Prerna. Well, while the audience wants to see Anurag and Prerna as a couple, there are some of the viewers who feel Prerna deserves to stay with Mr. Bajaj and fin Anurag spineless.

Vasudha Vaidya, a retired teacher, shared, "From the time Anurag and Prerna are in love, Anurag has never had a firm stand or opinion. He has never stood up orfought for the right. Even this reason to push Prerna down the bridge was not justified. He should have let Komolika frame Prerna and would rather show her how his love can save her just like Prerna does. Prerna is much stronger and deserves someone as confident and strong as her."

Prathamesh Vadhan, a law student shared, "While Anurag is practical, there are unexplored motions and he is much sensitive. I do not think Anurag is spineless for he has done everything in his right for rerna."

Heena Parmar expressed, "Yes, I do feel Anurag is spineless. And as

compared to Prerna, I feel he has done nothing."

What are your thoughts on the same?