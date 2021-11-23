AUDIENCE VERDICT! Kavya is sometimes right in Star Plus' show Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is currently one of the top-rated shows in the television world.

The show hit the small screens last year and it has been working amazing ever since then.

Producer Rajan Shahi has got some of the best actors on board who are doing total justice to their respective roles.

The show marks the comeback of popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly who had been away from the small screens for several years.

Rupali has spread magic on-screen with her terrific performance making the viewers go gaga over her.

Apart from Rupali who plays the titular role, the show also has actors like Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma, Tassnim Nerurkar, Anagha Bhosale, Muskan Bamne, among others.

Recently seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna also joined the show's star cast in a pivotal role.

Anupamaa is witnessing a crucial track wherein the previous episode saw how Kavya showed her true colours to the entire Shah family and also Anupamaa leaving everyone shocked.

She got the property papers in her name and clearly refused to leave the house.

The drama is still going on and the viewers are waiting to see what next will happen with this huge twist in the story.

However, before Kavya tells Vanraj and the Shah family about what she did to them, there was a huge sequence where she pointed mistakes about each member of the Shah family stating how they are wrong and she is right.

Well, till now, Kavya's character is shown quite independent, outspoken, and very bold which is unacceptable by the elderly of the Shah family.

However, after Kavya points out major things on how certain family members have been unfair to Anupamaa, the viewers' opinion towards Kavya has changed.

So, let's take a look at what viewers have to say:

Smita Deshmukh who is an avid viewer of Anupamaa says, "The mistakes that Kavya has pointed out which are directed to a few members of the family are totally right. Anupamaa bore all this for 26 years but still, she was not appreciated. I think Kavya is not wrong for her outburst."

Anita Shah says, "I have watched Kavya's changing behaviour towards everyone in the family and she is not wrong all the time."

Sayali Jhadav quipped, "I am not against Kavya but I didn't like the way she conducted herself. She has been quite harsh when it comes to voicing her opinions. Kavya's outburst is totally justifiable but her way was not."

Priyanka Gohil says, "Kavya is a very independent woman who has never lived with a joint family. Though she tried her best to adjust she couldn't and the situation went out of her hands. This time, she is not wrong."

Neetu Bajwa adds, "Kavya is a very practical woman who has always lived her life on her own terms. She got helpless as she couldn't see herself homeless. Not all women have so much self-control and patience. This had to happen someday."

Well, the viewers are in support of Kavya this time as they think that what she did was not right but the way she chose to keep her point was wrong.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa's nature, as we all know, is to forget and forgive which she has been doing ever since she got married.

This has only given her pain and betrayal from her family.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

