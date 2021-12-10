AUDIENCE VERDICT! Kinjal's character in Anupama is a perfect example of a righteous human being?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupama that is produced under Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut production has been the most-watched show on the small screens.

The gripping drama series is constantly keeping the viewers at the edge of their seats.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

All the major revelations about Anuj's love for Anupamaa are out.

While Anupamaa is not ready to move on to this phase in her life, she is enjoying all the cute moments with Anuj.

Anupama's life has witnessed major struggles ever since she got married to Vanraj.

She became the perfect mother, daughter-in-law and wife who took all the responsibilities and only lived for her loved ones. However, she was never valued and in fact, always humiliated for being homely and uneducated.

While we have seen how Anupama's only support, her son Samar was there for her, she also got immense support from her daughter-in-law Kinjal as well.

Kinjal's character was later introduced in the show but ever since she has been associated with the Shah family, she has never left Anupama alone.

Kinjal got all the motherly love and support from Anupama which she never got from her mom Rakhi.

The viewers are in love with Anupama and Kinjal's saas-bahu bond.

Kinjal's character is such who belongs to a rich family but married a boy from a middle-class background. However, she adjusted herself to the family in no time.

We have seen how time and again, Kinjal has stood beside Anupama like a rock and supported her.

In fact, she has gone against her own mom and also her husband Toshu for Anupama as she always thought that Anupama was right.

While this is rarely seen in today's world where modern-age bahus are least bothered about their family problems and only concentrate on their personal life, Kinjal has proved that she is not the same.

The viewers also have to say the same about Kinjal's character.

An avid viewer of Anupama, Vidya Bakshi who strongly admires Kinjal's character says, "I am in love with Kinjal's role in the show. She has set major example to all the girls out there."

Mita Pathak says, "Every household should have a daughter-in-law like Kinjal who knows how to keep the family together rather than rifting them apart. Kinjal has tried her best to stay with the entire family and enjoy the small happiness of life rather than living alone with her husband."

Sushila Singh says, "Kinjal is a perfect example of beauty with brains. She knows the importance of the family as all she had was money and no love. Kinjal prefers being a good human which is above everyone."

Priyanka Mayuram says, "Nidhi's character Kinjal has brilliantly portrayed the character and she is looking extremely convincing. The perfect flow of emotions, the way she has supported Anupama requires guts."

Maithili Desai says, "I am sure Kinjal's character will leave a lot of girls inspired. They will take lessons from her for being a perfect bahu who believes in keeping the family together."

Kinjal has kept humanity above everything and she has dared to go against everyone for the sake of her mom-in-law because she knows she is right.

While Kinjal has constantly faced backlash from her mother and her husband, she never backed off and continued to be a good person.

Do you agree with this? Tell us in the comments.

