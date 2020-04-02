Audience Verdict: Komolika needs to be MORE EVIL in the future episodes...

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii has always been high on drama and twists which has kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

While Komolika brought in the first phase of the problems between them, Prerna fought to keep their love together and almost succeeded. After that came Mr. Bajaj who blackmailed Prerna into marrying him, and Anurag tried to get Prerna back in his life. And now the dynamics have changed entirely where Komolika rules the Basu mansion and has complete control on the lives of every member in the family including Anurag.

Due to Convid - 19, the shoots have been stalled and due to that, several shows, along with Kasautii have been lifted off-air for the time being.

However, once the show starts airing post the lockdown, the audience hopes to see some changes in the way the storyline.

Sukriti Deshmukh, a housewife shared, "The episodes are interesting but I cannot digest the way Komolika comes across. Firstly, she was always portrayed as someone who was self obsessed. Winning Anurag's love was her stubbornness and it is almost impossible to believe that she can stay committed to one individual after having proved that she has won over him."

Aakruti Damani, a social media influencer said, " The acting of the ensemble cast is fabulous, and the strong and crisp storyline has us hooked. True to the name of the show, the love story of Anurag and Prerna will go through multiple 'kasautiis' time and again, and just when we think that the show might hit monotony, the creatives bring in another spicy track! Everything is just perfect. "

Heena Parmar, an LIC Agent opined, "We wish to see Komolika in a darker shade. More evil and negative. This is not the Komolika we expected. She opts for the similar planning and plotting and we hope to see some newness in her strategies in the episodes post the lockdown."

