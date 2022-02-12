AUDIENCE VERDICT! Leela is setting the wrong example for mothers in Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show Anupamaa has been trending not only for Anuj and Anupamaa's brewing chemistry but also for Leela and Paritosh's reactions to the same. Netizens have been reacting in trolls over the trio Leela, Paritosh and Vanraj and commenting on its hypocrisy, ego and misogynistic ideologies. The fans turn too rude to the trio and applaud Anupamaa and Bapuji for showing them their real face.

In the current track where we see her taking Vanraj's side despite everyone telling them that what Vanraj is doing is wrong she still finds innocence in Vanraj. Viewers have been quite upset with that and here's what they have to reveal:

Manita Sethi: I think, it's all Indian moms and she is practically representing what the mothers have been doing for years. My own mother would support her raja beta despite his mistakes.

Reshma Gaikwad: Leela is nothing but a harsh society but I feel there should be a lesson behind it as she is practically encouraging the aunties to continue behaving the same way with their children and discriminating against them just on the basis of gender.

Sayani Sen: Not in favour of what she does for Vanraj, she conveniently ignored Kavya's concerns and Anupamaa's whole life just for Vanraj's sake. She cannot see her son's cheap plots and claims to be a good mother, someone needs to give this lady a reality check.

Currently, in the show, Bapuji, Kinjal and Samar reach Anupamaa's house. Bapuji asks them if they are fine to which Anuj tells him that it will take some time but he will be back in the race soon. He also tells him that whether he is in the race or not, his prize is already with him referring to Anupamaa. Later, Bapuji asks Anupamaa if she is fine to which she tells him that she is scared. Bapuji motivates her by saying that she can do it.

Kinjal plans a date night with Paritosh on Valentine's Day, while Samar and Nandini enjoy some quality time together at the dance academy. Kavya too has arranged a surprise for Vanraj and even Anupamaa plans to celebrate the day with Anuj.

