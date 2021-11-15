Audience Verdict: A-Lister celebrities are no longer entertaining in reality shows like KBC and Bigg Boss; Content is KING!

MUMBAI: While fiction shows are true blue entertainers, there are reality shows which rule over the weekend.

There are many A-lister celebrities roped in to fill in the space of the host and make the shows all the more interesting but somehow, it looks that only content is the king! A section of the audience has quite some things to share with us.

Take a look:

Sunanda Menon shares, “Well I usually do not get time to watch TV over the weekdays and I relax myself indulging in some entertaining reality shows. I have been watching KBC, Bigg Boss and The Big Picture which have been released of late but somehow I find the content to be more interesting that the hosting.”

Pratik Shah states, “Reality shows increase their budget to bring in the top rated faces to host their shows but somehow now, the content is getting all the more interesting. Honestly, there was a time when I used to wait for the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan but now I just want to binge watch it desperately waiting for what task awaits on Monday’s episode and the drama.”

Krutika Thakkar opines, “The Big Picture according to me has turned out to be very boring and KBC has got monotonous. I think the show has lost its charm. Singing reality shows and dancing still bring in newer talents and there again, more than the host and judges, I love watching the performances.”

Urvashi Rathod, believes, “I think the makers should spend more on bringing creativity to the content than spending lakhs and crores on bringing faces! Content is purely the king.”

Namratha Prakash expresses, “Not at all! I do not agree, I feel there is a balance between the A lister faces. There is a thought as big faces instantly up the brand value of the show. You want to see what is in the show that a big celebrity has chosen to associate with it! Content and celebrities go hand in hand.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!