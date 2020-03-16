AUDIENCE VERDICT! Malini's re-entry has completely ruined the show, there is no high point left in Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

Currently, Swapnil comes to Malini with news from Pagdandiya and she quickly gets it published as it shows the village in a negative light, later, Swapnil comes and reveals that the news is wrong but Malini refuses to change it and threatens Swapnil that he will lose his job if he doesn't listen to her orders. On the other hand, Aryan is stuck in Imlie's memories but refuses to accept them. Malini comes home and tells Aryan that they have published an article against Pagdandiya's evil practices and Aryan gives a go-ahead without even listening.

Fans are not happy with Malini's return, they feel that there was no need to bring such a twist to the story. This has also affected the ratings of the show and they have dropped down from the top 5 to the 10th position. The viewers had their theories to make, check out what they had to share:

Kalpana Shah: Malini's entry doesn't justify the track at all, instead it has completely ruined the essence of the show. There was no need to bring Malini back. Instead, Preeta was a better villain if given more prominence to her character.

Pratham Rai: Neela and Preeta are enough to create all possible problems in Imlie and Aryan's life, Malini's return ruined the show, We can't bare her acting anymore.

Krupa Jain: If the turmoil was supposed to happen then they should have brought the Tripathis back and not Malini, this whole story doesn't make sense.

Riddhi Soni: Now, with Anu's wish to get Malini and Aryan married is such a bad plot, I just hope this doesn't happen, please.

In the upcoming episode, While Imlie is taking Cheeni to school the villagers come to her with the fake news Bhasker Times has published. She rushes to her office and asks the editor what can we do to stop the fake article. She reveals that she has the footage as proof but remembers that Cheeni has taken her phone. On the other hand, Aryan drives to Pagdandiya to investigate the truth behind the news. This would be their first face-off after 5 years, how will Aryan and Imlie react when they see each other.

