AUDIENCE VERDICT! Nandini ignoring Shubham's involvement in Shivina's death and blaming Priya is PATHETIC in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.

The makers introduced such a big twist to the story which took everyone by surprise.

We have seen how Shivina's character was killed which shocked everyone.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show which is far different from the daily soap drama.

But a lot of tracks have been quite shocking as the ardent viewers did not like how things turned out to be.

We all know that in the previous episode, Nandini was in a deep trauma and was crying thinking about losing her daughter.

After Shubham comes there, he starts blaming himself for dragging Shivina to such an extent where the matter escalated and they lost Shivina.

Shubham also confessed in front of Nandini that it was his ugly plan to separate Shivina and Akki.

Shubham is holding himself responsible for Shivina's death on some level.

However, Nandini comes to Shubham's rescue and tells him that he will never mention it to anyone else.

The ardent viewers of BALH 2 are pretty upset about Nandini being so selfish.

Hema Shah says, "I haven't seen such a selfish mother who knows that her own son is responsible for her own daughter's death at some level and yet she still wants to play a game in all this."

Prisha Kaur says, "This shows that Nandini can go to any extent to separate Ram and Priya even if she has to sacrifice her kids."

Achint Singh says, "Nandini should have bashed Shubham left right and centre for dragging Shivina till all this which further led to her death."

Preeti Chaudhary says, "Nandini can only see her benefit in everything. I feel she doesn't even care about Shivina's death and she can also frame Shubham for her own benefit."

The viewers are not happy with the way Nandini is shown as a mother can't be so selfish.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

