Audience Verdict: Neil Bhatt should be awarded for the way he takes care of his wife Aishwarya Sharma!

While Neil has been trying to keep it calm and play the game smartly in coordination with Aishwarya, the latter is seen going all out and even mocking Neil.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 16:52
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over heels in love with each other. The two got married soon and have now appeared on Bigg Boss 17 where currently, they are battling it out to win the coveted trophy.

Currently on the show, Neil and Aishwarya are seen at loggerheads with Vicky Jain and Ankit Lokhande. While Neil has been trying to keep it calm and play the game smartly in coordination with Aishwarya, the latter is seen going all out and even mocking Neil.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sonia Bansal talks about how she got the offer for the show and reveals if she regrets doing it

Netizens have been passing a lot of negative comments on Aishwarya and have been lauding Neil for putting up a calm front.

Here is a time where Neil is pacifying Aishwarya

While Aishwarya is getting aggressive, Neil is trying to calm her down despite her arrogance feel netizens

Another twitter user shares how he respects Neil Bhatt for maintaining his calm despite being treated badly on national television

Neil and Aishwarya entered the show; however their game appeared to be weak in the first week. After Bigg Boss made them realize, they were given a chance to revise and decide how they plan to go about in the same. Week by week they are now coming on strong.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Neil Bhatt on dealing with negative people, his temper and more, “I have said over the years that I have always had a short temper, but it’s a work in progress,”!

Aishwarya is seen picking up fights with Vicky Jain who is opinionated on each and every thing and wants to own discussions while Neil is trying to put his point across subtly. There are also people who are of the opinion that Neil Bhatt should be given an award for the way he is handling Aishwarya in the house. 

Neil Bhatt bigg boss 17 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Vicky Jain Ankit Lokhande
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 16:52

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
