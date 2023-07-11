Audience Verdict: Neil Bhatt should be awarded for the way he takes care of his wife Aishwarya Sharma!

MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over heels in love with each other. The two got married soon and have now appeared on Bigg Boss 17 where currently, they are battling it out to win the coveted trophy.

Currently on the show, Neil and Aishwarya are seen at loggerheads with Vicky Jain and Ankit Lokhande. While Neil has been trying to keep it calm and play the game smartly in coordination with Aishwarya, the latter is seen going all out and even mocking Neil.

Netizens have been passing a lot of negative comments on Aishwarya and have been lauding Neil for putting up a calm front.

Here is a time where Neil is pacifying Aishwarya

While Aishwarya is getting aggressive, Neil is trying to calm her down despite her arrogance feel netizens

This is only is a heated argument it doesn’t mean they don’t respect each other, still they are best couple of #BB17 , you can’t judge then on single argument. Still they are best ,this show is like this only,you have do things to be there.#NeilBhatt



Another twitter user shares how he respects Neil Bhatt for maintaining his calm despite being treated badly on national television

Neil and Aishwarya entered the show; however their game appeared to be weak in the first week. After Bigg Boss made them realize, they were given a chance to revise and decide how they plan to go about in the same. Week by week they are now coming on strong.

Aishwarya is seen picking up fights with Vicky Jain who is opinionated on each and every thing and wants to own discussions while Neil is trying to put his point across subtly. There are also people who are of the opinion that Neil Bhatt should be given an award for the way he is handling Aishwarya in the house.