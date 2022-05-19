AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens applaud Toshu and Samar for treating Anupamaa like a queen on her big day

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

The wedding has some extremely emotional moments, from Baa participating and doing all the rituals with Kanta to the major surprise that Toshu and Samar give her by making her walk the aisle on their palms, netizens applaud Toshu and Samar for this beautiful gesture. Here's what they have to say:

Wish every child gets one chance at least one chance to treat their mother like this!!! To see this kind of happiness in their mother's face

These boys are truly raised by a queen!#MaAnKiShaadi #MaAnKaMilan#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uM3lCg6eCp — Ninj (@OneHappyInsaan) May 18, 2022

Samar has always been his mother's son, but to see Toshu be his mother's son is so beautiful



Them treating their mother as the Queen and princess that she is, is so so heartwarming #Anupamaa #Samar #Toshu #MaAnKiShaadi #MaAn #AnujKapadia #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/6xuI9NZi6D — Poo | #MaAn ke Baarati | | (@DeewaniLadki01) May 18, 2022

Pic of the day

Every one wants to wait his/her turn

heartwarming moments

can something be better than this.. #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/8KepREBSg8 — Teena (@Teena39009095) May 18, 2022

What is your take on this beautiful moment?

Currently, Anuj makes a grand entry by dancing to a popular number. Shahs get happy seeing him. Kanta gears up to do his aarti but Rakhi comments that Leela should do the same. Leela arrives and holds the aarti plate. Kanta and Leela perform the aarti. Anuj feels elated. He takes Leela’s blessings. Kavya also welcomes Anuj.

Anupamaa does her touch-up while Vanraj watches her from a distance. Anupamaa makes a grand entry full of swag. Samar and Toshu lift her up and take her to the stage. Anuj gets happy seeing her. Anu shows him his mother’s ghungroo. This makes Anuj emotional.

