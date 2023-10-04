Audience Verdict! Netizens are falling in love with the character of Abhinav as they praise Jay Soni’s acting chops says “Within no time he has made a place in the audience’s heart and created a chemistry with Pranali”

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful television shows and it's among the top 3 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Jay Soni has just entered the show as Abhinav and he is a very successful and popular name in the television industry.

His role as Abhinav is loved by the audience and they are immensely impressed with him.

Though, Akshara and Abhimanyu have made a strong fan base, Jay with his acting chops made it so real and created an amazing chemistry with Pranali which has build a separate fan base and audience for them.

The fans have given them also a ship name “AkshNav” and they keep bestowing their love and support on the actors.

The audience have come out and spoken about Abhinav and his chemistry with Akshara.

Check out the audience’s reaction below :

Neeti Singh : To be honest Jay entered the show in between and in spite of Pranali and Harshad having a strong base he has made a way for himself with his acting chops. Initially even I dint like his character but then later began to like as there is some innocence vulberlity in the role. Suddenly, I have started to like Jay Soni in the serial.

Armaan Khan : Jay in such a beautiful way as entered the heart of the audiences and made a place in the show, he has developed a different fan base where he is been bestowed with a lot of love and support on him. Today along with “AbhiRa” fans there are “AkshNav” fans and that says it all.

Pooja Verma : I am a “AbhiRa” fan and when Jay had entered the role I was upset as I knew the main leads would get separate but then slowly I like Jay in the serial and I began to the character in a different way, the way he has portrayed Abhinav is commendable and with that hardwork he has built a different fan base for himself.

Kabir Sutar : Today, I can tell you that Jay Soni is one of the most successful and loved actors of television and he is so talented. The fact that in such a less span of time he has made a place in heart of the audience it’s a big thing after Pranali and Harshad had built a strong fan base for them he broke into it and had his own fan base.

Well, there is no doubt that Jay with his acting chops has built a seprate fan base and they love watching him as Abhinav



