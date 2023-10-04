Audience Verdict! Netizens are falling in love with the character of Abhinav as they praise Jay Soni’s acting chops says “Within no time he has made a place in the audience’s heart and created a chemistry with Pranali”

Jay Soni had entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai mid - way and over the months with his acting chops he has made place in the audience's heart. Now the audience have come out and have spoken about how Jay has marked his way in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 14:16
Netizens are falling in love with the character of Abhinav as they praise

MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful television shows and it's among the top 3 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

Jay Soni has just entered the show as Abhinav and he is a very successful and popular name in the television industry.

His role as Abhinav is loved by the audience and they are immensely impressed with him.

Though, Akshara and Abhimanyu have made a strong fan base, Jay with his acting chops made it so real and created an amazing chemistry with Pranali which has build a separate fan base and audience for them.

The fans have given  them also a ship name “AkshNav” and they keep bestowing their love and support on the actors.

The audience have come out and spoken about Abhinav and his chemistry with Akshara.

ALSO READ :  Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors wait for Jay Soni aka Abhinav for this surprising reason

Check out the audience’s reaction below :

Neeti Singh :  To be honest Jay entered the show in between and in spite of Pranali and Harshad having a strong base he has made a way for himself with his acting chops.  Initially even I dint like his character but then later began to like as there is some innocence vulberlity in the role. Suddenly, I have started to like Jay Soni in the serial.

Armaan Khan : Jay in such a beautiful way as entered the heart of the audiences and made a place in the show, he has developed a different fan base where he is been bestowed with a lot of love and support on him. Today along with “AbhiRa” fans there are “AkshNav” fans and that says it all.

Pooja Verma : I am a “AbhiRa” fan and when Jay had entered the role I was upset as I knew the main leads would get separate but then slowly I like Jay in the serial and I began to the character in a different way, the way he has portrayed Abhinav is commendable and with that hardwork he has built a different fan base for himself.

Kabir Sutar :  Today, I can tell you that Jay Soni is one of the most successful and loved actors of television and he is so talented. The fact that in such a less span of time he has made a place in heart of the audience it’s a big thing after Pranali and Harshad had built a strong fan base for them he broke into it and had his own fan base.

Well, there is no doubt that Jay with his acting chops has built a seprate fan base and they love watching him as Abhinav
 
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Jay Soni appreciates The crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai over This difficult sequence

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhimanyu Aarohi Akshara Kairav Akshat Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Jay Soni TellyChakkar Abhinav
Like
28
Love
43
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 14:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House
MUMBAI: Indeed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry, also known as the...
Must Read! Delhi Crime, Kota factory and others, Season 3 of the shows we are eagerly looking forward to
MUMBAI :With the rising consumption of content we can see some amazing projects have been made on digital platforms in...
Awww! Kiara Advani shares unseen pictures with brother Mishaal from her wedding on Siblings Day
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani is one of the biggest names in Bollywood right now. Well, her family and brother came into...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Surekha calls Muskaan a gold digger for her friendship with Kairav
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa: Exclusive! A new Little Anu to enter Anupama’s life this way
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
SONAM KAPOOR
Wow! Here is how Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi House
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita Lokhande
Congratulations! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hit a milestone in their relationship
sweet & sour relationships
TV actors talk about the sweet & sour relationships with their siblings
Twenty Years To Achieve This Fame
It Took Me Twenty Years To Achieve This Fame That I Am Being Showered With From My Audience And Become A Household Name Through Anupamaa
mahi soni
Exclusive! Child artist Mahi Soni to enter Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa
Shweta Tiwari
“Every day I get to learn something new from Shweta Tiwari ma’am and Manav Gohil sir about acting,” said Main Hoon Aparajita’s Dhwani Gori
Uorfi Javed
Shocking! Uorfi Javed reveals the many reasons she is unable to find a rented apartment in Mumbai