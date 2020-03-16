Audience Verdict: Netizens are fed up with seeing the same contestants on different reality shows; says “Rubina is there in every reality show, why can’t new contestants be brought and why are contestants being exchanged”

MUMBAI: These days reality shows are been launched back to back and the audience is loving watching these shows be it Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Super Star Singer, Indian Idol, or Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The audiences have complaints about these shows as the makers keep repeating the contestants and at times the fans get confused about which show they are watching.

Many times you have seen in singing reality shows how the contestants are been repeated and we do remember seeing them before.

We have seen how Super Star Singers take a few contestants who were part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Indian Idol.

The same goes for shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi where the contestants get exchanged.

Rubina who was seen in Bigg Boss is a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, we have seen Nishant, Pratik, and Rajiv in Khatron Ke Khiladi who were contestants in Bigg Boss too.

The audience has come out and has revealed their disappointment:

Shreya Shah: In every show, we see the same contestant, and this is not done. Rubina is all over the reality shows and we are fed up with seeing her on all the shows.

Karan Taper: I fail to understand why the makers approach the same contestants for the shows. We are fed up with this. For example, we have seen Pratik, Nishant, Rubina, Rajiv, and Faisu either in Khatron or in Bigg Boss and now in Jhalak Diklaja.

Simran Malhotra: The contestants are never new in this reality show and we are fed up with this. We need to see new faces and not the old ones. It’s high time the makers come up with a change.

Mansi Khan: Enough of repeating the contestants and I feel that’s the reason why the TRP falls. I don’t understand why the makers of the shows don’t bring in new faces. It’s so irritating to see the same old faces.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Check out the choreographers of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Faisal Shaikh