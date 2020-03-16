Audience Verdict! Netizens asks the makers of Kumkum Bhagya whether Prachi’s kid is safe

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

As earlier reported that, Prachi too will meet with a dreaded accident after Ranbir’s attack and she will be hospitalized with Ranbir. This might be one of the plans of Rhea and Aliya to separate #PranBir and to kill their kid in Prachi's womb. At the same time, it is not clear whether the kid will be saved or not and whether Rhea and Aliya have come to know about Prachi's child.

But in the promos, we saw that Prachi meets with a deadly car accident. She falls down on the road and is badly injured. Rhea will be seen there, and die-hard fans of Prachi and Kumkum Bhagya are worried about her kid and are quizzing to the makers about whether is her kid safe or not. Read on.

Mahir Makwana from Surat – Prachi ka baccha mar jayega kya?

Safeena Khan from Lucknow – Prachi's baby dead or not?

Lata Basu from Howrah – Please save Ranbir’s baby.

Sargram Iyer from Chennai – We are concerned about the child rather than Prachi, will the kid get affected from the accident?

Tathya Singh – Who cares, this is all bakwas show, makers cannot even leave a kid for their TRP!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.