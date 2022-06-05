AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens compare Akshara's look with Naira saying, 'There was no need to spend so much'

While Akshara sits there like an Empress, there shall be background dancers and lamp lifters at her wedding. #AbhiRa's Shaadi has indeed turned into a pompous affair.
Akshara

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: #AbhiRaKiShaadi: Fans spot Abhira before Abhimanyu does in Akshara's mehndi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Fans revealed the price of the lehenga Akshara has worn and there was a storm of comments comparing her look with Naira, while some applauded the effort but some critically analysed the attire, her makeup and her overall look. Check out what they had to reveal: 

We had exclusively updated While putting Jaimala, Abhimanyu will go on his knees for Akshara to make him wear the haar, the moment looks absolutely gorgeous as the duo turn into a royal couple gracing their fans with some amazing scenes from #AbhiRa ki Shaadi.  Akshara's grand entry as the bride, the entry looks exactly like Priyanka Chopra's royal wedding with the long veil and princess entry. The attire is a combination of maroon and gold, her veil is equally long as Priyanka's we can't wait to see this gorgeous moment. Her first glimpse as the bride and even the song that shall be played at her entry is Meri Banno Pyaari. 

What is your take on this?

Also read: FANS PERSPECTIVE! Netizens ask 'Ghodi ke paise nahi hai?' after Kartik chooses camel and now Abhimanyu opts for bike for Baraat in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

