Audience Verdict! Netizens demand the makers of Naagin 6 to wind up the season and express their disappointment with the show getting an extension

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

As earlier reported yesterday, the show is going to take a 20-year leap. Post the leap, the story will move forward in a new direction. The shooting of Naagin 6 will wrap up around November 2022. Naagin 6 has managed to do well on the TRP charts and that is one of the prime reasons for it getting an extension. Tejasswi, who is the face of the show, will be part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years.

Well, as soon as the news broke out, the netizens took to their social media and express their outrage and disappointment as the show got extended and made demands for it to go air.

Sneha Mehta - Non-deserving yeh dusre season hoga naggin 3 ke baad longest doesn’t deserve naagin 4 isse achieved trp di minimum plus season 2 also

Harsh Singh - Oh my God please don't do this story, creativity bilkul nahi hai show mein show ki popularity Kam ho jaayega, new season ke saath wapis ana fekta Kapoor, please

Ishrat Khan - I can't stop laughing. It has become India's number one series @ektarkapoor ......now stop your nonsense deeds. Will you continue launching the new Naagin season until you get your death ticket?? Please tell me... I wanna know it badly

Arpita Das - Bapa bapa December

Saahil Iyer - No there should be no extension it should end now after Mahek vs Pratha and a happy ending of Rishab and Pratha should be shown, generation leap will be like it is going the same way as season 1 end the storyline will be boring we don't want this extension at another time slot. Naagin6 should have a happy ending now no change of time should be there.

Ashley Bella – Excited

