Audience Verdict! Netizens demand the makers of Naagin 6 to wind up the season and express their disappointment with the show getting an extension

Well, as soon as the news broke out, the netizens took to their social media and expresses their outrage and disappointment as the show got extended and make demands for it go off air.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 18:03
Audience Verdict! Netizens demand the makers of Naagin 6 to wind up the season and express their disappointment with the show g

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read: Naagin 6: Exclusive! After Farishta, Suhasini comes to rescue Pratha aka Kiara and helps her this way `

As earlier reported yesterday, the show is going to take a 20-year leap. Post the leap, the story will move forward in a new direction. The shooting of Naagin 6 will wrap up around November 2022. Naagin 6 has managed to do well on the TRP charts and that is one of the prime reasons for it getting an extension. Tejasswi, who is the face of the show, will be part of Naagin 6 even after the generation leap of 20 years.

Also read: Wow! Naagin 6 gets an extension; deets inside

Well, as soon as the news broke out, the netizens took to their social media and express their outrage and disappointment as the show got extended and made demands for it to go air.

Sneha Mehta - Non-deserving yeh dusre season hoga naggin 3 ke baad longest doesn’t deserve naagin 4 isse achieved trp di minimum plus season 2 also

Harsh Singh - Oh my God please don't do this story, creativity bilkul nahi hai show mein show ki popularity Kam ho jaayega, new season ke saath wapis ana fekta Kapoor, please

Ishrat Khan - I can't stop laughing. It has become India's number one series @ektarkapoor ......now stop your nonsense deeds. Will you continue launching the new Naagin season until you get your death ticket?? Please tell me... I wanna know it badly

Arpita Das - Bapa bapa December

Saahil Iyer - No there should be no extension it should end now after Mahek vs Pratha and a happy ending of Rishab and Pratha should be shown, generation leap will be like it is going the same way as season 1 end the storyline will be boring we don't want this extension at another time slot. Naagin6 should have a happy ending now no change of time should be there.

Ashley Bella – Excited

Well, are you happy with the extension?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki Akash Jagga Snehal Reddy
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 18:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Woah! Lord Shiva appears taking an Avatar but will this plan work?
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
EXCLUSIVE! 'The first day was extremely special as Rupali Ma'am hugged me and my mother saw me act live for the first time in my career' Samar aka Sagar Parekh opens up on his first day of shooting Anupamaa, his take on the character and more
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main: Evil Games! Menka and Isha play deadly against Shreya
MUMBAI:Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Mohit Malik’s wife Addite Malik has a special message for her husband, Check out
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : OMG! Mohit Malik’s wife Addite Malik has a special message for her husband, Check out
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Too Hot To Handle! Pishachini actress Jiya Shankar is one hottie; check out her sexy pictures
MUMBAI: The actress was hosting this comedy show alongside comedian Amit Tandon.The viewers were loving Jiya's...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Thappad was the changing point in my career and I got validation as an actor and slowly, I am being recognized as an
Exclusive! “Thappad was the changing point in my career and I got validation as an actor and slowly, I am being recognized as an actor” - Pavail Gulati
Latest Video