Audience Verdict: Netizens don't appreciate the post-leap drama in Anupamaa; here's why…

Some people on social media shared that they did not enjoy the post leap first episode of the show. The leap introduced many different changes but still nothing seems to be changed
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television and features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles. The Star Plus show is witnessing a drastic change in the drama wherein a leap has changed equations between the central characters in the show.

The audience has so far loved the chemistry and the lovey-dovey equation between them. The way they stood by each other and supported each other was commendable and the audience could not have enough of their chemistry.

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Whoa! Finally, Anupama’s dream come true by reaching America, gets a new devotee by her side

However, the recent episode showcased a dispute between Anupamaa and Anuj which led to a massive showdown between them. The two are getting separated by fate again where Anupamaa will live an independent life and Anuj will be by himself.

Seems like the episodes are not making the impression that the makers are expecting!

Some people on social media shared that they did not enjoy the post leap first episode of the show. The leap introduced many different changes but still nothing seems to be changed. Some users were of the opinion that Dimpy and Kavya are the ‘volume 2’ of Anupamaa and that an ambitious woman like Kavya has lost her passion!

A user points out that all the characters in the show are quite inconsistent where they are show thinking intelligently and thoughtfully at one point in time and sometimes they behave absolutely evil and in an insensitive manner.

(Also Read: Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama breaks herself away from the idyllic family

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with what netizens have to say? Let us know in the comment section below! 

