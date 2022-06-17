Audience Verdict! Netizens express their ANGER over Prachi as she leaves Ranbir and the Kohli house without asking for her rights

Read on know what fans have to say about Prachi's decision of leaving Ranbir and the Kohli house after a misunderstanding about Rhea and Ranbir.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 15:06
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively and Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir is successful in making Rhea drink something toxic. He then takes her to his room and asks Rhea to sign the papers. Well, these are the divorce papers. But he misguides her into thinking that they are property papers. 

While Ranbir is managing to make Rhea sign the papers, Prachi and Shahana are spying on them. Prachi gets jealous and misunderstands that Ranbir and Rhea are enjoying their private time. Rhea says to Ranbir that she will only sign the papers if he kisses her. After she signs the papers, Ranbir is extremely happy. 

But because of this misunderstanding, Prachi leaves the Kohli house with Shahana, which is witnessed by Stanley.

Well, looking at this track, netizens have lashed out at Prachi's decision of leaving Ranbir and the Kohli house without informing anyone. All in all, netizens find it weird and stupid that she gave up without fighting for her rights as a wife.

Sushila Kamat - If I would have been in her place, I would have fought for my rights as a wife. I cannot see my man with any other female, especially when she is my own sister.

Vrunali Dave - Prachi always says that her love with Ranbir is very different and special, then how come she is so dumb and stupid? She knows Ranbir very well and Rhea too. How can she react to only one side of the story?

Manoj Manhas - I really feel sad for Ranbir as he has a stupid and dumb wife like Prachi. She never leaves a chance to hurt him. In fact, I would suggest she talks to Ranbir or fights for her rights as a wife.

Ravina Bole - Prachi, will you stop overreacting? We are bored as without thinking much, you assume everything and act stupid.

Nagesh Singh - Let there be peace in the lives of Pranbir. It is their matter.

So what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

