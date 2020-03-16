Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that Baa is rude to Anupama as she misunderstands Moti Baa’s care in Namaste America Anupama, say “Baa is repeating what Moti Baa did with her”

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has come out with a prequel titled Namaste America. It will focus on the life of Anupama seventeen years ago where she had the opportunity to go to America but couldn't.

In Namaste America, Moti Baa supports Anupama and is against Baa.

Moti Baa tries to make Baa understand that what she is doing with Anupama is wrong, but Baa misunderstands her and feels like she is not treating her well.

In one of the scenes, she says that in her house, only her mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law are ruling. She is waiting for when she will rule.

( ALSO READ : Anupama: Breaking! Is the show gearing up for a leap with a twist regarding Pakhi and her lover? Read to know more)

Netizens feel that Baa's behaviour towards Anupama is because of how Badi Baa treated her. She misunderstood her.

This is what the audiences had to say.

Priya Sharma: Badi Baa is not wrong. She is only showing the right path to Baa as to how she is treating Anupama. Unfortunately, Baa is misunderstanding her and feels that she is treating her badly. She is treating Anupama the same way, which is not justified.

Karan Khanna: Baa is completely misunderstanding Badi Ba. She is not treating Baa in a wrong way but is trying to show her how she is treating Anupama and how it feels. Baa always wanted to rule the house but never got a chance, so once Badi Maa went, she got the authority and started to ill treat Anupama and that’s not justified.

Ankita Patel: Baa will always be a complex character to understand, but seeing the past of Anupama, it seems like Baa is doing the same thing that her mother-in-law did with her years back. Though Baa is trying to make her understand how to behave with her daughter-in-law, she is misunderstanding her.

Kabir Khan: I wish Baa understands what Badi Baa is trying to say. Since Baa keeps humiliating Anupama, Badi Baa does the same with her so that she realises her mistake, but everything is happening opposite. Baa is misunderstanding Badi Baa and the brunt is borne by Anupama.

Sushmita Agarwal: One day, I wish Baa understands what she is doing is wrong because this is so unacceptable. She feels that Badi Baa is not treating her properly and hence she is also doing the same, which is wrong.

Well, there is no doubt that Baa is treating Anupama the way Badi Baa treated her, and the audience feel that this is not justified as Baa doesn’t want to see the larger picture.

For more updates on Anupama, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Anupama: High Drama! Anupama confesses her love but unaware that comes next is Paritosh’s ugly news