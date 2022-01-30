Audience Verdict! Netizens feel Bigg Boss fame Umar Riaz and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar's evictions have been the most heartbreaking moments, believe they could have been winners of their respective shows

MUMBAI: Umar was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15 and he was seen as the potential winner since day one.

He grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Karan and his fights with Pratik as there were at loggerheads since day one.

Umar just two weeks before the finale of the show got into a physical fight with Pratik and was eliminated from the show during the weekend ka vaar episode. The audience was given the decision as to whether Umar should stay in the house or should he be eliminated. He was eliminated on the grounds of violence.

On the other hand, Kevin Almasifar was one of the strongest and most popular contestants of MTV Splisvilla 13.

Since day one, his group “Let's Do It” was strong and was performing the tasks. Hewas the first one to become the king on the show.

He had grabbed headlines for his fights with Shivam and Nikhil, two people he never got along in the show with.

Kevin had also received a lot of backlash for eliminating Gary, which he did say was a mistake.

Just two weeks before the final, Kevin got into a physical fight with Shivam, which resulted in his elimination. The audiences were shocked as they thought that he was a deserving winner of the show.

The audiences feel that these two eliminations were very unfair as both could have won the show.

Check out what they had to say.

Sheetal Menon: There is no doubt that both the eliminations broke my heart as I thought they would be the winners of the show and so deserving. One wrong move and you are out of the game. But if one notices if Umar was violent but so was Karan. But he remained in the game. The same with Kevin, as there were contestants who did get physical, but only Kevin had to bear the brunt of it.

Karan Khanna: If one notices, at the end of Splitsvilla, the show had become against Kevin and suddenly all the powers were going to “ Boombam” and the “Let's Do It” gang was targeted where everyone was getting eliminated back to back and the “Boombam” members were getting saved. It clearly showed there were some issues with Kevin. Post the physical fight, he was eliminated. The same happened with Umar. If Karan is in the house post a physical fight, even Umar should be.

Priya Kumar: Both Kevin and Umar were my favourite contestants of the shows and both were eliminated a similar way. If one remembers in Splitsvilla, if Kevin got physical with Shivam, he also had pushed or something like that had happened, but only Kevin had to face the brunt. He could have easily won the show but clearly, the makers did have a problem with him. Similar is the case with Umar. When he did something, he was picked up for it and got eliminated. What about the times when Simba and Karan got physical but no action was taken against them? The question remains unanswered.

Reena Mehta: These reality shows have become a joke on television where the audience votes don’t count anymore nor do they follow any rule. The makers take the decision who to remove and who to keep on the show. These two eliminations is testimony that two very good players who could have been the winners of the show have been eliminated.

Linda D’zouza: Umar’s eviction was very unfair as even if he was violent, he could have been nominated or something, because this season so much violence took place, but no one was eliminated from the show, be it Jay, Karan, or Simba, then why Umar. He deserved a chance on the show but it was evident that they would have taken him out considering that the makers and Salman had a problem with him. Every weekend he was picked by Mr. Khan and faced humiliation which was so unfair and uncalled for.

Similarly, in the case with Kevin, he was going to win the show and there were no doubts about it, but in the last few episodes it was a given how the show had turned against him and the makers were favouring whoever they wanted. In the end, he was eliminated just like Umar a week before the finale.

Well, there is no doubt that both Umar and Kevin were strong contestants of the game and they had to bid goodbye to the show owing to physical violence.

Whose elimination broke your heart?

Do let us know in the comments below.

