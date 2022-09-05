Audience Verdict: Netizens feel kids on reality shows are at times rude to the judges; say “If one looks at kids reality shows one would know how rude the kids are to the judges these days, there is no filter and the judges seem to be cool about it”

MUMBAI: These days reality shows have become a lot of drama and especially with the kids on the show who are super talented but at times are very rude to the judges and there is no filter when it comes to what they have to say.

If today one watches these reality shows you wound wonder with so much talent the kids are naughty but at times, the audience feels that they do cross their limit when it comes to talking to the judges and sometimes the host of the show and this needs to be cribbed by the makers of the show is what the netizens feel.

At times the judges do take it very sportingly as they are kids but the audience feels that they should be a thick line between being funny and rude.

Check out what the audience’s had to say about the kids being rude on the reality shows:

Prerna Jose : There is no doubt that the kids today are very smart but they need to control what they speak at times to the judges as this is not acceptable because the kids can get a wrong picture about all this, as we all know that it's scripted but in spite of that things need to be in control.

Arjun Kapoor : At times I feel the kids are small and they are naughty and they do not know what is right and wrong, and hence they say what they want to say and because the judges take it so casually I don’t think they should be an issue and kids these days cannot be controlled and one should just let them be.

Radhika Iyer : These days one cannot understand reality shows especially when it comes to kids as there are so many scripted things and the kids themselves feel so lost. But yes, at times they do speak a bit rudely with the judges and then they have to take it as one cannot say things to kids as they are very sensitive.

Neil Bhatt : Kids these days are very smart and they don’t have any filter and they speak whatever they want, the judges have no option as they are kids and one cannot do anything about it, it's the makers who need to make the change.

Well, these days’ kids are no doubt very smart, and controlling them is not easy.

