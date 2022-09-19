Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that Nishant Bhat’s elimination from the show was unfair as he was unwell and not given the option of a proxy

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons.

The contestants of the show, are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears.

The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show.

The contestants are doing all the challenging stunts, and giving their hundred per cent.

The show is finally coming to an end and the finale show will take place next weekend.

Nishant Bhat who rose to fame in Bigg Boss OTT is seen as a very strong contestant of the show as he has been acing all the stunts where he is facing his fears.

In the previous episode, we did see how Nishant aborted the semi-final stunt and for that Rohit Shetty lashed out at him and even insulted him on the phone.

During the elimination task, Nishant was down with fever and he wasn’t feeling good hence he couldn’t do the task and was eliminated from the show.

The fans feel that his elimination was unfair as the choreographer wasn’t feeling well. So for obvious reasons he couldn’t perform the task and they feel he should have got the option of a proxy and the eviction was unfair.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Priya Khanna : No doubt that Nishant was a strong contestant on the show and he aced all the stunts and faced his fears. But seems like the semi–finale round wasn’t lucky for him as his health wasn’t keeping good and hence he couldn’t do the stunt, but he wasn’t given the option of proxy and was eliminated which I feel is unfair as when Rubina and Rajiv were injured, they were given the option of a proxy and hence could do the stunts.

Karan Patel : Nishant‘s eviction according to me was unfair, he has played the game extremely well and in the end, if he wasn’t well it isn’t his fault and he should have got a proxy to do the task. I’m sure he would have made it to the finale, eliminating him out of the show is not the right decision.

Priya Singh: Nishant is a strong contestant on the show and recently he was in the elimination stunt and was unwell. I fail to understand like Rubina and Rajiv why didn’t Nishant get any proxy option and was evicted. Isn’t that unfair?

Jhanvi Gill: Nishant could have been given proxy as he was unwell and one chance he should have been given. This is so unfair, I feel he deserved to be in the finale of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant really performed the stunts well, but couldn’t make it to the finale of the show.

