Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Rishabh and Preeta's anniversary track is being dragged unnecesaarily; see their comments below

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Huge DramKundali Bhagya: Huge Drama! Arjun gets drunk at the party, proposes to Preetaa! Arjun gets drunk at the party, proposes to Preeta

Nowadays the ongoing track is revolving around Rishabh and Preeta celebrating their anniversary. Many ups and downs were witnessed in the show's current track as Arjun aka Karan proposed to Preeta for marriage, Sherlyn and Prithvi entered the party in a disguise and later on, the goons who were hired by Arjun aka Karan to attack Rishabh, entered the Luthra Mansion and created a ruckus in the house.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Arjun's goons enter the Luthra mansion; Preeta and Rishabh get into action mode

Well, after seeing the current track, the viewers are irked and feel that track is unnecessarily dragged. And this is what the netizens had to say!

Anita Ahuja – I feel that the audience should sign a petition against the makers as the track of anniversary with twists and turns simply dragged.

Neelam Kulkarni – Why dragging so much, I wonder if the clock of the makers works differently from normal people!

Grishma Shah – The track is useless and simply stretched like elastic.

Pauline Dias – The feel breaking my TV, too much of celebrations, up till now I could have celebrated more parties rather than one.

Kaifa Khan – I love this show, though the current is boring.

Suparna Das – Keep calm guys and please love the love.

Well, do you agree with them?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com