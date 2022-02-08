Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that Rohit Purohit aka Dr. Vikrant Saxena of Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is the perfect cast for the show says “ He does full justice to the show and aces the character of a doctor”

MUMBAI: Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii is a very successful medical show that is being aired on Sony Television and it starts Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit and Vidyut Xavier in lead roles.

The story is about a few medical doctors and how they deal with their professional life and the complications in their real life.

The show is produced by Herumb Khot under the production of companies Invictus T Mediaworks.

The show got thumbs up for the show and has loved all the characters of the show.

The one character that has stood out of the show is Rohit Purohit who essays the role of Dr. Vikrant Saxena where the audience’s have loved his performance and have said that he is the perfect cast to the character.

They also love the chemistry that Rohit and Aditi are at times filled with love and sometimes with hatred.

Rohit plays his character so well with so much ease that he looks like a real doctor in real life and no wonder with ace performance he had created a huge fan base for himself.

Check out what the audience had to speak about his performance in the series.

Reya Saren : I love Rohit as Dr. Vikrant Saxena and he has done a fantastic job as an audience, I connect to him as sometimes feel that he is a real doctor as he plays the character with such conviction.

Rita Kumar : I feel Rohit is going to make it big someday in the world of the entertainment business as he is such a good actor and has the potential to go a long way, I see a spark in him so well he has done justice to Vikrant Saxena and I do feel it’s a perfect casting on the show.

Karan Chopra; Rohit as given a great personality to Vikrant and he is such a fabulous actor to make a character lovable to the audience the actor has to be so good and Rohit is one of the actors. He has essayed the character of Vikrant so well, his every gesture to essaying the dialogues makes us feel he is a real doctor on the show and that’s the sign of being a fabulous actor.

Pooja Chopra : Vikrant could have been played only by Rohit and no one else and he has done a wonderful job and he is proving what a brilliant actor he is.

