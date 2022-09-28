Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that this time all contestants belong to the COLORS channel and hence there wouldn’t be a debate on the winner of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most loved reality shows on television and it has become a brand. The people love watching the show.

In the previous season in the initial days the show was successful but then later on the show lost its grip and couldn’t gain much of TRPs.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The new season will begin on 1st October 2022, and many celebrities have already been locked in.

This year the makers have targeted the face of COLORS where actresses like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ( Chhoti Sardarni), Surbhi Jyoti ( Naagin 3), Ankit Gupta (Udaariyan), Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Udaariyan), Gautam Vig (Ishq Mein Marjawan 2) and Tina Dutta (Uttaran) will be the contestants.

The audience felt that every year, when the winner was announced, there was a debate on social media where they used to accuse the channel of favoritism to the contestants who would be the face of the channel.

But this year it seems that all the contestants are from the same channel and hence there wouldn’t be any debate on who would be the winner of the show.

Netizens feel that this time no one will be disappointed as it will be a fair and square game and they would know who the winner would be.

Check out what the Netizens had to say about the contestants coming from the channel :

Zara Khan : Every year we used to have a debate that the winner of the show was COLORS’ tv face and the makers favoring them. But this time this wouldn’t be a problem as all the contestants are from the channel’s show.

Kabir Dixit : Look at the confirmed contestants all are from the channel Colors and hence this time there would be a debate on Social media post the finale as to how the face of the channel won the show as almost everyone is the face of the channel.

Shiny Dutta : I am glad all the contestants are the face of COLORS and after the finale would get over no one would accuse the makers of favoritism over the winner being the face of the channel as see, the names of the contestants all belong as the actors of the channel so from the beginning only we are well prepared to who would be the winner of the show.

Khushi Singh : I don’t find the contestants interesting this year as all are the actors from COLORS shows, barring a few. Definitely post the finale there wouldn’t be any debate online as from now only we know that someone from the COLORS show would be a winner for this season.

Seems like the audience isn’t happy with the contestants of this season and feels somewhere has lost interest in it.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

