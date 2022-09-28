Audience Verdict: Netizens feel that this time all contestants belong to the COLORS channel and hence there wouldn’t be a debate on the winner of the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the contestants feel that the contestants are from the channel. As always, post the finale, this time there wouldn’t be a debate about who would be the winner of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 11:12
Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most loved reality shows on television and it has become a brand. The people love watching the show.

In the previous season in the initial days the show was successful but then later on the show lost its grip and couldn’t gain much of TRPs.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The new season will begin on 1st October 2022, and many celebrities have already been locked in.

This year the makers have targeted the face of COLORS where actresses like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia ( Chhoti Sardarni), Surbhi Jyoti ( Naagin 3), Ankit Gupta (Udaariyan), Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Udaariyan), Gautam Vig  (Ishq Mein Marjawan 2) and Tina Dutta (Uttaran) will be the contestants.

The audience felt that every year, when the winner was announced, there was a debate on social media where they used to accuse the channel of favoritism to the contestants who would be the face of the channel.

But this year it seems that all the contestants are from the same channel and hence there wouldn’t be any debate on who would be the winner of the show.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!)

Netizens feel that this time no one will be disappointed as it will be a fair and square game and they would know who the winner would be.

Check out what the Netizens had to say about the contestants coming from the channel : 

Zara Khan : Every year we used to have a debate that the winner of the show was  COLORS’ tv face and the makers favoring them. But this time this wouldn’t be a problem as all the contestants are from the channel’s show. 

Kabir Dixit :  Look at the confirmed contestants all are from the channel Colors and hence this time there would be a debate on Social media post the finale as to how the face of the channel won the show as almost everyone is the face of the channel.

Shiny Dutta : I am glad all the contestants are the face of COLORS and after the finale would get over no one would accuse the makers of favoritism over the winner being the face of the channel as see, the names of the contestants all belong as the actors of the channel so from the beginning only we are well prepared to who would be the winner of the show.

Khushi Singh : I don’t find the contestants interesting this year as all are the actors from COLORS shows, barring a few. Definitely post the finale there wouldn’t be any debate online as from now only we know that someone from the COLORS show would be a winner for this season.

Seems like the audience isn’t happy with the contestants of this season and feels somewhere has lost interest in it.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 11:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”
MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Superb! Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda enjoy with their little bundle of joy
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan’s special message for Sumbul as she would begin a journey in Bigg Boss season 16
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Imlie has a secret identity
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Pandya Store: Interesting! Shweta’s parents worried if Shweta will ruin her life
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Producer, Writer and Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions complete 15 years!
MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary has had an extraordinary journey so far, from working as an employee with Sony...
RECENT STORIES
R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi
R.I.P! South superstar Mahesh Babu mourns the demise of his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi