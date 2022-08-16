Audience Verdict! Netizens feel Umar Riaz couldn’t cash on Bigg Boss 15's success the way Asim Riaz did; say, “Only Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has cashed upon the show the success and love they are receiving is phenomena, unfortunately, Umar is no

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. From day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan, and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him throughout.

But then, he was eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed as they wanted to see him in the finale.

Post the show, Umar reached stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

But the fans feel that he couldn’t cash upon the success of Bigg Boss 15 and he has disappeared and the fans miss watching him.

They feel that the way Asim cashed upon the success of Bigg Boss 13, the actor is still seen and has done so much of work, whereas so little of Umar has been seen since the show went off air.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Whoa! Umar Riaz creates history by achieving this milestone, breaks brother Asim Riaz and the late Siddarth Shukla’s records

Some of the fans feel that the way Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are stealing the limelight even today after Bigg Boss, Umar hasn’t been able to gain that much limelight.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Sheela Pawar: If one remembers Bigg Boss 15, Umar really played the game well and he deserved to be in the finale but unfortunately he was eliminated and couldn’t make it to the finale but the way he got popularity was commendable and I thought her would go a long way and he would cash upon the success, but only TejRan is cashing upon it and is seen everywhere. We miss watching Umar.

Katrina Dias : I have only one question where is Umar Riaz, post-Bigg Boss 15 he did one or two music videos and post that has disappeared. Remember Asim once he was out of the house he cashed upon the success and until today he ruling the television screens and is seen. But where is Umar as fans we miss watching him? From Bigg Boss, 15 one can only see Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra taking all the limelight.

Pooja Shah: We want to see more of Umar just as we saw Asim post-Bigg Boss 13, I have no clue why Umar isn’t seen anywhere, but this is so not done. Umar should have used his success well the way TejRan did. He deserves more limelight than any other contestant on the show.

Karan Singh: Look at Asim the way he used his fame post-Bigg Boss 13 it still exists today and he has seen it somewhere or the other. But with Umar, we can’t be given see him getting papped and post Bigg Boss 15 the kind of fame he got he should have been more in the limelight than Karan and Tejasswi.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Umar and they feel that he deserves the limelight like the way Asim and they aren’t happy that the limelight is going to Tejasswi and Karan from Bigg Boss 15.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Wow! Umar Riaz announces his next project; it will be launched tomorrow