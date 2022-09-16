Audience Verdict! Netizens question Niti Taylor in the family round and wonder why she didn’t dance for her family members and instead dedicated her performance to Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

The upcoming episode will be dedicated to family members and all the contestants will be giving a tribute to their family members.

We have seen in the promo how Shilpa gave a tribute to her family members, Paras to his father and Amruta dedicated her performance to her mother.

Niti, during her performance however, dedicated her dance to Karan Johar where her partner and she performed as his kids and showcased what a great father he is.

The audience and fans are wondering why the actress didn’t give any tribute to her family members and chose Karan over them.

The audience has slammed the actress and questioned whether she is doing this to get brownie points from Karan Johar, which could be the reason for doing this and is very surprising.

They have also said that all the contestants gave a tribute to their family members but Niti didn’t and it was shocking for the audience to see that in the promo.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Minal Chawla: I did see the promo of the show and the upcoming episode has been dedicated to family members where all the contestants are giving a tribute to their family but surprisingly Niti didn’t give a tribute instead she gave to Karan Johar isn’t that funny and strange it feels like she is trying to impress him and nothing else.

Karan Thapar: The show is gearing up for the family week and the contestant should be performing for their family members here Niti is giving a tribute to Karan Johar like seriously, is she wanting some brownie points for him it feels very strange.

Pooja Bajaj: During the family episode one would see how Niti doesn’t give tribute to her family members but does an act where she acts like Karan Johar’s kids and shows the audience and judges what a good father he is. I just want to ask her isn’t her father mother or brother important giving the judges so much importance feels like she is buttering him.

Kabir Khan: I fail to understand during the family round why did Niti give a tribute to Karan Johar and not to her family was this a plan for her to get brownie points and impress the judge why would you give him a tribute and not your family members?

Well, it seems like the audience has failed to understand Niti's move.

