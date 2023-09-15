Audience Verdict: Netizens question the logic behind Samar’s death in Anupamaa!

The recent promo has shocked the audience as Samar, played by Sagar Parekh will soon be seen dying in the show. This promo has shocked the audience and is questioning the logic behind killing off one character.
Anupamaa

MUMBAIAnupamaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in the show and all the characters has been loved so far for their acting skills and all that they bring to the table.

The tracks of the show so far, have been relatable as it shows the importance of each bond in a family and Anupamaa gives us major life lessons through each storyline. Well, the recent promo has shocked the audience as Samar, played by Sagar Parekh will soon be seen dying in the show. This promo has shocked the audience and is questioning the logic behind killing off one character

Mona Vasu, a housewife shares, “The track is going fine. I don’t understand why Samar is being killed. Just to add a new twist the makers are killing the role. It is totally illogical.”

Hitesh Mehta, a banker shares, “I am a fan of this show. I usually do not watch television serials but this show piques my interest. I have found the show to be relatable at many instances and Samar suddenly dying is unexpected. There could have been another angle where I would get to see more of him.”

Mansi Thakkar averred, “I feel Anupamaa has always been very entertaining. Deaths do not come with an announcement. Any family could have a shocking mishap. I think the show is trying to tap into all the aspects of what could go on in a family and if the situation arrives, what happens to a mother. It will just make every child recognize what a child is for a mother and make them value their parents.”

Ila Vyas, a teacher, says, “It is surprising. I feel this is all a TRP game. There is no reason why Samar would be killed. It’s very disappointing. The show so far has been closer to reality but now there is added drama which makes it just like another daily soap. Anupamaa is losing its charm and it is high time they get back with their A-game.”

 Sonali Despande mentions, “Anupamaa has always made us realize what all a mother is and can do. When we arrogantly speak to our parents, what all goes inside a parent’s mind. It has made me respect my parents more and made my children see the love I have for them.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

