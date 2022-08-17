Audience Verdict! Netizens question the makers of reality shows for repeating the judges; say, “Why can’t reality shows bring in new judges for a change its so boring to see the same people again”

MUMBAI :These days many reality shows are being launched and one thing common among these shows, is that the makers of the show have approached the same judges for the upcoming season.

Indian Idol is one of the most popular shows. It is one of the most successful reality shows television has ever seen.

The last season was judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and our very own Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

As we have reported earlier, the show is coming up with a new season that will be launching soon.

Once again in this new season, the judges of the show would be Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya and the audience is saying that they are bored to see the three repeatedly as the judges of the show and wonder why reality shows repeat their judges!

The same story is for shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa which is coming back after a long break but in spite of that, the judges Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar remain the same.

Even with Dance India Dance, Remo D'Souza is one of the repeated judges on the show.

Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

The fans are questioning this pattern of the makers and are saying it’s high time they get new judges so that the audience gets to see something new!

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Karan Khan: Reality shows have to buckle up and it’s high time the makers of the show get new judges as we are bored seeing the same people again and again and it will be interesting to see new faces.



Pooja Shah : Every reality show has the same repeated judges and we are fed of seeing the same judges again and again I fail to understand why the makers of the show don’t get new judges am sure many celebrities from the industry will be ready to judge the show.



Kabir Shah : I remember during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8 it was so refreshing to see Shahid Kapoor as one of the judges of the show and even Nach Baliye to see Raveen Tandon as the judge new faces will always excite the audiences and the makers should understand this by now.

Sheena Bajaj: I am bored of seeing these same judges and the same way of giving comments to the contestants. It’s high time they bring in new faces I am tired of seeing the old same face.

Carol D’mello : It’s so boring to see the same judges again and again and I just want to send a message to the makers to approach and bring in new judges I am so done seeing the same judges again and again.

Well, the audience does have a point and everyone is wondering why the makers don’t bring in new judges.



For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ : Is Indian Idol 12’s contestant Sawai Bhat making an exit from the show?