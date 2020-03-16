Audience Verdict! Netizens relate Sonal Vengurlekar’s character Anjali Hinduja in Kundali Bhagya with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Mandira Bedi’s role as Mandira, call her next Mandira!

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

Well, after the leap a thing has happened in the show, Shakti aka Arjun who is actually Karan was seen in a completely new avatar, Rishabh and Preeta’s life has changed completely, Karan’s daughter Kavya’s arrival, and also Sameer and Srishti as a wedded couple. Along with these changes Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali Hinduja and Niya Sharma aka Nidhi Hinduja!

Well, in one of the recent promos of Kundali Bhagya, we saw that Anjali is quite possessive about Arjun aka Karan, she goes to the police station and complains that he is missing but the police tell her that we cannot make a complaint before 24 hours. Also, in the hospital how she reacted was extremely protective. She is claimed to be a one-sided lover of Arjun aka Karan.

After, seeing Anjali’s behaviour, netizens compared her with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Mandira aka Mandira Bedi, even called her Next Mandira.

Sunita Sanjay – I cannot just take Anjali’s behaviour, she is acting too much. She should stay within her limit. Sometimes I feel she is the next Mandira from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Kanchi Shroff – Will Anjali act as a little bit of a mature person?

Tina Babu – Ufff! Anjali this is too much. You better stay within your limits, he is Preeta’s Karan!

Shanaya Khan – Anjali, I know that fact you don’t know the fact that he is Karan, but indeed as individuals stay far away from Karan, and do not become the next Mandira!

Malini Gandhi – Stay calm everyone, let Anjali take a breath!

