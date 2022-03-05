Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Judges on reality shows are fake; more than judging, they put up an act for the audience"

MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is incredible.

The judges on these reality shows don’t behave like judges. Their judgements are melodramatic.

They either sugarcoat their comments or are unnecessarily strict.

The technicality of the performance is not discussed. The judgement is given based on how popular the contestants are.

This is what the audience had to say.

Neha Shah: These days, the judges on these reality shows don’t give their judgement well. It's full of drama and style. The judgement feels so fake.

Karan Hari: Judges on reality shows have to up their game a bit. I wish they behaved like judges rather than actors.

Seema Malhotra: Judges these days on reality shows are a joke. Have you ever seen them talking while giving a judgement? They give it with so much attitude and are always overdoing it. The judgement should sound and look real.

Radhika Narayan: Judges have to be more serious when they give their judgement and it should look real and not filled with melodrama. They will always support the ones who are popular, and the ones who are not that famous don’t get great comments.

What do you think? Do you agree with the audience?

Do let us know in the comments below.

