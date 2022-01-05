Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticised the Rapid Fire round, and blamed the show for the bullying the actor.

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, once again it was trending on social media. Netizens said that they do not know who would be killed now.

The news is doing the rounds that the first guests are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and this has triggered the audience once again, where they feel that this time also, Karan is opening the show with star kids and is promoting nepotism.

This is what the audience had to say.

Neha Sharma : I don’t know why the show is coming back, but nepotism shouldn’t be promoted. Karan should have learnt a lesson from all the trolling he received. Post that also, he is calling two star kids on the show and is creating issues for himself. I hope this time, there is no rapid round fire.

Kabir Singh : Koffee with Karan is a show where the host only downgrades underrated actors by ranking them from 1 to 10, which is so wrong. What Karan had to face post the death of SSR is still very fresh in the minds of the people. I think it is a very bad decision.

Mansi Kaur : To be honest, the show is entertaining, but at times, it does cross the limits where it makes fun of actors and degrades them. In the first episode, two star kids are coming on the show, which shows that nothing has changed in these two years.

Pooja Balja : This season is going to face a lot of flak and will go down in the drains after the flak it has received. The hurt of SSR’s death is still very alive in the audience’s heart and the first episode of Sara and Janhvi is an example of promoting nepotism.

Well, there is still a lot of anger in people’s hearts.

