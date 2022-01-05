Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"

The new season of Koffee with Karan is coming up, and the audiences are already irked as they feel that the show will again promote nepotism. Sara and Janhvi are the first guests on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 17:06
Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapo

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host Karan Johar. 

The show has had six successful seasons and is coming back with the seventh season, which is all set to go on floors next month. 

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public lashed out at the show, criticised the Rapid Fire round, and blamed the show for the bullying the actor. 

Recently, when the news broke that the show is returning with Season 7, once again it was trending on social media. Netizens said that they do not know who would be killed now. 

( Also Read ;Wonderful! Karan Johar to host 7th season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, however, netizens’ reactions are unmissable

The news is doing the rounds that the first guests are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and this has triggered the audience once again, where they feel that this time also, Karan is opening the show with star kids and is promoting nepotism.

This is what the audience had to say.

Neha Sharma : I don’t know why the show is coming back, but nepotism shouldn’t be promoted. Karan should have learnt a lesson from all the trolling he received. Post that also, he is calling two star kids on the show and is creating issues for himself. I hope this time, there is no rapid round fire. 

Kabir Singh : Koffee with Karan is a show where the host only downgrades underrated actors by ranking them from 1 to 10, which is so wrong. What Karan had to face post the death of SSR is still very fresh in the minds of the people. I think it is a very bad decision.

Mansi Kaur : To be honest, the show is entertaining, but at times, it does cross the limits where it makes fun of actors and degrades them. In the first episode, two star kids are coming on the show, which shows that nothing has changed in these two years. 

Pooja Balja : This season is going to face a lot of flak and will go down in the drains after the flak it has received. The hurt of SSR’s death is still very alive in the audience’s heart and the first episode of Sara and Janhvi is an example of promoting nepotism. 

Well, there is still a lot of anger in people’s hearts. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ :Oh NO! Filmmaker Karan Johar faces massive trolls as he ignores Rakhi Sawant at RRR success party )

Koffee with Karan Karan Johar Sara Ali Khan janvi kapoor Star World Hotstar Talk Show Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 17:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Verdict: Netizens say, "Koffee With Karan Season 7 will promote nepotism with guests like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor"
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace the show and interact with host...
Super Hot! Arjun Bijlani slays the look in traditional outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'
MUMBAI: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently...
Ritabhari Chakraborty comes out with her self-acceptance journey
MUMBAI: Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared a powerful message against unrealistic beauty standards.For...
Saurabh V Pandey opens up about working with Pankaj Kapoor in 'Jersey'
MUMBAI: Actor Saurabh V Pandey is seen in the film 'Jersey'. The actor is seen playing the role of the captain of the...
From a fan of KGF to most sought-after film editor: 20-yr-old Ujwal Kulkarni's journey
MUMBAI: After the humongous success of 'KGF: Chapter 2, the real heroes behind the screen have started cornering the...
Recent Stories
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'
Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar proud of daughter Shriya's work in 'Guilty Minds'
Latest Video