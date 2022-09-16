AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens SLAM Rakhi Dave for hiding Toshu's secret, APPLAUD Anupamaa for standing against her own son in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is all set for a crucial track in the upcoming episodes.

Anupamaa has finally come to know about Toshu's fling and she even confronts him for the same.

However, Toshu who was initially scared and ashamed of what he did, openly confesses that he did it and does not regret it.

Anupamaa was left shattered seeing this. Meanwhile, Rakhi has totally changed ever since she came to know about Toshu cheating on Kinjal.

Anupamaa has a major showdown with Toshu in front of the entire family.

Everyone is shocked to hear what Toshu did but he is still trying to defend himself.

Anuj lashes out at Toshu and the same goes for Vanraj but Toshu is still trying to justify himself.

The viewers are constantly seeing how Anupamaa is lashing out at Toshu and counting his mistakes.

However, one person who was expected to do this level of dhamaka was Rakhi Dave.

But she is acting totally in an opposite way. Rakhi wants things to be sorted between Kinjal and Toshu.

This came as a huge surprise for the fans as no one expected this from a woman like Rakhi.

Netizens are now slamming Rakhi for not standing up for her daughter Kinjal and asking her to give her husband another chance.

Meanwhile, they are all praising Anupamaa, who exposed her son in front of everyone.

Take a look at Twitter reactions:

Where are the people who said Rakhi is a better mother than #Anupamaa ?. RD even aftr the revelation wants to forgive Toshu & wants Kinju to give him anthr chance. Anu might not be the best mom bt she’s certainly a mom who will go against her kid to stand up fr the right thing — (@_Bawwse) September 16, 2022

You guys better not make Kinjal stay in Shah house @ketswalawalkar . Do not repeat what you did w Anu. Let Kinjal go with her baby & live her life. She doesn’t need to stay in that toxic hell hole with that toxic Baa who will curse her that she didn’t forgive Toshu.



#Anupamaa — (@_Bawwse) September 16, 2022

Today #Anupamaa went against her own son & stood up for her DIL and giving her the agency to make the right decision. This is something Baa & Bapuji should have done after finding out abt Vanraj’s ema. This is why Anupama will always be above people like Baa, RD & Vanraj — (@_Bawwse) September 16, 2022

— anupamaa standing up for kinjal is like being that support which she never received from her in-laws. I'm so proud of her for going against her own blood and taking the right decision to expose him in front of everybody so that kinjal doesn't become another #anupamaa! —(@_xhappywanderer) September 16, 2022

Rakhi Dave actually validated Toshu’s belief that Anupama is wrong for exposing him by accusing her of spoiling their children’s happiness and breaking their home, like WTF were all those dialogues? And to think this fandom hailed as her as some epitome of feminism. #anupamaa — (@sunshinexgirll) September 16, 2022

#KavyaShah is totally me here...

Luxurious lifestyle is not Progress & advancement.Rakhi taunted #Anupamaa as 'kum padhi likhi'.

Rakhi is the same timid & submissive age old type of woman who is ready to adjust & accept everything.



Being Anupamaa is tough & rare#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/3qxDhX4EgW — Random (@Random65060696) September 16, 2022

