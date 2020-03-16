Audience Verdict! Netizens troll Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir for being a hospital kid and Pallavi for blaming Prachi for Ranbir’s state

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

As seen, Ranbir is badly injured after being stabbed with a knife. Everyone was hopeful of saving him and prayed hard, but things took an ugly turn. Ranbir slips into a coma and this leads to more trouble for Prachi. She is shattered. To make things worse, Rhea instigates Pallavi against Prachi by saying that Ranbir was injured while saving Prachi's mangalsutra. Hearing this, Pallavi blames Prachi for Ranbir's condition. Further ahead, Prachi is traumatized and in a state of shock.

Now, netizens brutally trolled the makers for the current plot of Kumkum Bhagya. Here’s what they have to say.

Dakshata Lal – Is Ranbir the favourite kid of the hospital? Mostly, we have seen him at the hospital. I think he should make the hospital his house.

Vaishali Vasani – Yaar, I cannot get over it, how Pallavi can be so influenced by Rhea.

Pauline Coutinho – This is really insane to see! How dumb, Pallavi.

Hina Sheikh – Not again, Ranbir! Ranbir’s house = hospital sweet hospital!

Ashu Bhat – God (Ekta) save Prachi, we love you!

Well, do you have the same view?

Give us your feedback.

