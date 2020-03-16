#Audience Verdict: Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are like SIAMESE TWINS; will NOT get an OVERWHELMING RESPONSE if cast INDIVIDUALLY!

the duo's friendship was and has been celebrated and they have been inseparable. Nishant and Pratik will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Well, some netizens are of the opinion that Nishant and Pratik, if seen independently, don’t create the kind of vibe to attract massive attention of the viewers.
MUMBAI: Last year, the makers of the show had introduced Bigg Boss OTT, where the contestants had to play in connections. The finalists of the show would join Bigg Boss 15 and play the game.

Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were two very strong contestants of the OTT house and their friendship was loved by the audience, but as the game was coming to an end, Nishant went against Pratik and played. However they are, the duos friendship was and has been celebrated and they have been inseparable. Nishant and Pratik will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

Well, some netizens are of the opinion that Nishant and Pratik, if are seen independently, don’t create the kind of vibe to attract massive attention of the viewers.

Shweta Mehta said, “Well, I really loved Nishant and Pratik in Bigg Boss OTT and in the season 15 as well. They are on fire together and I certainly cannot have enough of them. However, I don’t think I would like to watch them separately.”

Puneet Motwani shared, “If Pratik Sehajpal or Nishant Bhat was to participate in a project without the other, I don’t think I would be that interested. It is how well they bond and the way they crack up together along with planning strategies is something I really enjoy.”

Mansi Vyas averred, “I think Pratik and Nishant come with their own set of charm and stardom so I would still enjoy watching them individually.”

Geetika Sharma mentioned, “While Pratik is more into discussions and giving it back to people, Nishant on the other hand Nishant too calls spade a spade but he is a very jovial person too. I love his sense of humour.”

Krutika Thakkar commented, “I love the duo and I don’t think I can ever enjoy any programme if they are individually doing. Infact, I am really looking forward to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 because of them!”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

