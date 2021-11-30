AUDIENCE VERDICT: OUCH! Urfi Javed is the D-I-Y version of Couture Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Kendall Jenner

MUMBAI: Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the other reason mostly being her fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

But her outfits are usually “inspired” by or actually directly copied from outfits that are trending because of international celebs. And Urfi does get trolled for it, but she is unabashed about it!

For example, the latest round of trolling happened after she wore the same barely-there top that Supermodel Bella Hadid wore, the difference between Bella’s top was by a couture designer house and Urfi’s designer source was unknown and people have a lot of thoughts about this!

Also, one of the major times Urfi was trolled was for the Kendall Jenner Cutout dress, a fun fact for which even Kendall got trolled!But she was also ‘inspired’ by Rihanna in a ‘make-shift Versace’ tin foil outfit, which to fans of fashion was hilarious and also called ‘jugaadu’.

Her fashion sense has been compared to a lot of people but people on social media have the most opinions, we spoke to people from all over and this is what they had to say ;

Isha Wagh who is a fashion student and aspiring designer said, “Well, honestly full marks to her for being so fearless about it, but she shouldn’t be doing this, copying people looks can only work so long, for a person to stand out they should have their own personality and clothes reflect that, clothes can’t make up for a personality.”

“We don’t need a ‘desi jugaad’ version of Bella or Kendall, they are supermodels and can pull these original designer looks, and Urfi to just blatantly copy their looks just one day after makes really no sense, as fashion critic Diet Sabya would say #GandiCopy”, says Amruta Ghosh.

Nainka Singh, a user on Twitter said, “One thing I know for sure now that if some International celebrity’s Look has gone viral, Urfi Javed will step out in the D-I-Y version of it the next day without fail, which is pattern people have caught on, she’s pretty but where’s her Originality.”

Well, one thing we know for sure is that if a fashion look goes viral, it’ll be Urfi Javed!

