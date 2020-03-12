Audience Verdict: Patiala Babes needs a FRESH STORYLINE!

MUMBAI: Television has changed a lot and there is a lot of dynamic content being churned out in the space for the viewers.

It is challenging and at the same time, the actors too get a chance to experiment with their creativity. One such show is Patiala Babes on Sony TV. Patiala Babes encapsulates the bond between a mother and a daughter wherein the latter gives wings to her mother and helps herlook at life in another light.

The show has taken a leap and the show revolves around Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raj Jain’s blossoming love. The recent track focused on the issue of sexual harassment and the show attempts to bring newer concepts to the audience each time. However, while the audience has found the show interesting, some feel that the tracks are being dragged way too much and they have staretd binge watching.

Vijay Thakur, a professor shared, “I like watching the show as it is a different concept. I don’t feel it being monotonous.”

Mukesh Patil, a grocery store owner said, “I like the tracks but the premise is not that crisp. Yes, the show kind of does get monotonous.”

Jay Mehta, a businessman said, “The story is very sweet and the characterization is perfect. The story should speed up and introduces fresher plots.