Audience Verdict! Public predict why Tejasswi Prakash wasn’t trending on social media post her win and Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show and Pratik came out as the first runner-up of the show.

Both the contestants had a roller coaster ride in the house and have come a long way and became the top two contestants of the show.

Pratik’s journey started from OTT and then ended in the Bigg Boss house where when during in OTT days he came out as a very strong contestant and quite aggressive where he fought every obstacle and made way for himself in Bigg Boss 15, whereas his game in the main house was more dignified and sorted.

In the initial days Pratik was coming out very aggressive and when Salman Khan advised him about his gameplay he changed his game and played it in subtle way and then finally made it to the top two contestants of the show.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash’s game was quite strong in the beginning of the show, and once the TejRan track began her game came down and she was warned by a number of guests who came on the show that she should buckle her game or else it would be very late and in the last few weeks of the game she bounced back with a bang and emerged as the winner of the show.

Post the finale of the show for the first time the winner of the show was not trending on social media and the first runner up Pratik was trending which was something usual that happened.

In the previous seasons the winners of the show have trended for one-two days but this time when it came to the winner of the show there was complete silence on social media as a maximum of the public wanted Pratik to win the show.

The public is spoken to what went wrong and why Tejasswi wasn’t trending on social media.

Check out what the public had to say :

Karan Patel : It’s so obvious as everyone knew somewhere she would win and by being the new Naagin Colors confirmed that she would win, it’s sad as everyone saw Pratik’s passion for the game and how eagerly he wanted to win the show and that’s one reason why he was trending more and the winner of the show wasn’t trending.

Priya Khan : The audience isn’t stupid and they know who is deserving in the show and who isn’t and this is insane, now Bigg Boss has become very predictable and everyone knows the winner beforehand as the makers make its very obvious and people all know what Tejasswi won and that’s why she wasn’t trending on social media and Pratik was as he was deserving to win the show.

Nishant Singh : Pratik was hands down the winner but as usual the channel showed its true Colors and this is not acceptable, the fact that the winner wasn’t trending for the first time says it all.

Pooja Bajaj : Tejasswi clearly knew that she was winning for sure as when Salman called her name she wasn’t surprised and acted like she already knew everything and that the audience caught and hence she wasn’t trending on social media which is such a joke, Pratik nailed the game and he should have won, the makers and channel finally showed their true colors.

