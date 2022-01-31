Audience Verdict: Public vent out their anger on Tejasswi for being the winner of Bigg Boss season 15, say Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win, the channel and makers have been biased reality shows are no more real"

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 15 came to an end and Tejasswi Prakash came out as the winner of the show she took the trophy home and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Pratik was announced as the first runner up of the show.

Tejasswi has been in the house since day one and she has had a tough journey in the show where initially her game was strong but once the TejRan angle began her game fell down and she couldn’t bounce back but then later on she came back in the game and gave a tough competition to everyone.

On the other hand, Pratik was in the game since OTT days and the audience did love his game and wanted him to win the show, the young lad was targeted inside the house but he still handled himself with dignity and faced all the obstacles in the house and reached the finale of the show.

The audience feels that Tejasswi didn’t deserve to win and that Pratik should have won and taken the trophy home and they feel that the channel and the makers have been biased to Tejasswi by giving her Naagin 6 and also making her the winner of the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee won’t be gracing the finale for this reason)

Let’s have a look to what the audience had to say about the finale of the show.

Pooja Chopra : Tejasswi was a predicted winner of the show it was a given we have seen how the makers of the show have been biased to her and the silence in the room said it all, as nor the ex-contestants or anyone around clapped for the winner as they all wanted Pratik to win.

Kabir Malhotra : Pratik played with dignity and grace and he and he didn’t cross his limits, even when he was attacked physically he kept calm and didn’t create a scene whereas we all know what Tejasswi did on the show with Shamita and many other contestants on the show and they have set a very wrong example of a winner by giving the trophy to Tejasswi.

Preeti Singh : Its very disappointing to see Tejasswi winning the show as Pratik deserved to win the show as he played the game well, and the passion for the show was commendable and he always dreamed about the trophy the makers and the channel gave to their favorite which is so unfair and uncalled for. Pratik is the true public winner.

Aryan Khan : Pratik is the winner every year Colors choose their in-house actors to win the show and a deserving contestant doesn’t take the trophy home and this is the worst thing about Bigg Boss and now I have lost all interest in the show.

Priya Gill : For me Pratik is the winner of the show, no doubt that the show has been biased towards Tejwassi we all know Pratik was the winner of the show, and these days no one goes through voting and it all planned before, I feel bad for Pratik as he dreamt of the trophy.

Well, the finale is over and Teja took the trophy but Pratik won many hearts and won rewards.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also read : Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Confirmed! Nishant Bhat walks away from the title and took the briefcase with 10 Lakh Cash! Details Inside)