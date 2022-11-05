AUDIENCE VERDICT! Rajeev's two-timing with Neeti and Parineet is one of the most bizarre narratives of Television shows; netizens ask for an explanation from the makers of Parineetii

MUMBAI : Parineetii focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Well, the show has been already making space in the audience's hearts, a story from the beautiful vibes of Punjab and bonds that are soo pure that you can't help but fall in love with them. The story has just begun and the love angle is already established between the three of them. Talking about the casting in the show, we get to see a completely different side of both Tanvi and Anchal like never before and the ladies are indeed nailing it.

Netizens turn outrageous at the makers looking at the bizarre track of the show, where Neeti is unaware about Pari's husband and Pari is easily fooled by Rajiv while he is married to her but also getting engaged to Neeti a complete spinoff of Gharwali, Baharwali but both the ladies are best friends. Check out what they had to reveal:

Shivika Chotala: What is wrong with this guy, he has feelings for both of them. Why isn't he making up his mind on whom he wants to stay with?

Medhavi Sharma: Rajeev is super toxic, he is not only cheating on both friends but disrespecting his marriage and Parineet's feelings for him.

Preeti More: It is high time, the makers stop showing such bizarre content and bring meaningful shows, this is absolutely nonsensical that he is roaming with two besties and they aren't even revealing their partners' names to each other.

Currently, Parineet goes in search of Rajeev while he is here with Neeti, the duo get engaged and Rajeev lies at home revealing that his friend met with an accident and his car is damaged so he has come in the middle of the night to get it repaired. Pari reaches Neeti's engagement but still doesn't come to know that it was Rajeev who got engaged to her bestie.

