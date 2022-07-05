AUDIENCE VERDICT! Rakhi Dave's character should be TONED down a little bit, the OVERDRAMATIC approach is too much at times in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders ever since the beginning.

The show has always been at the top of the TRP charts.

Anupamaa makers have left no stone unturned to introduce interesting twists and turns in the story to make sure the viewers are hooked to the screens.

Also, new characters entering the show from time to time have only increased the dosage of entertainment for the viewers.

The current track is witnessing Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding festivities.

After the grand engagement ceremony, the mehndi and sangeet ceremony is shown in the current episodes.

However, before, Anupamaa and Anuj take wedding vows, loads of drama awaits as Vanraj, Baa and Rakhi Dave won't let the wedding take place without creating problems.

Vanraj and Leela have been a constant hurdle in Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding.

Apart from that, Rakhi Dave is always there to enjoy all the drama going on.

While Rakhi's presence has been quite entertaining and so is her personality, the viewers now feel that her character should tone down a little bit.

Priyanka Singh says, "I love Rakhi's style and the way she plays her ugly plans. But her overdramatic approach to everything is getting too much now."

Sushmita Borthakur says, "Rakhi has her own standards but sometimes her character gets too annoying. The dialogue she says doesn't suit her stylish personality."

Preeti Ganguly says, "I feel Rakhi's personality gets ruined when she creates unnecessary drama with her over the top dialogue delivery and overreaction to every situation."

Ashima Chaudhary says, "Rakhi's character has some class but when she is taking revenge on everyone, she totally gets into a different zone. The essence of her character gets ruined."

What is your take on this? Do you feel the makers should tone down Rakhi's character? Tell us in the comments.

